Automotive Shielding Market Generating Revenue of USD 32.07 billion by 2031, At a Booming CAGR of 4.3%.
Automotive Shielding Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2031
The expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is driving the demand for automotive shielding solutions to protect charging equipment and infrastructure from electromagnetic interference.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Shielding Market, according to the SNS Insider report, reached a value of USD 22.90 billion in 2023. This market is projected to reach a staggering USD 32.07 billion by 2031, reflecting a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2031.
— SNS Insider
Download Free Sample PDF For More Knowledge@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2129
Leading Key Players of Automotive Shielding Market
Laird PLC (UK)
Dana Limited (US)
Schaffner Holding (Switzerland)
ElringKlinger AG (Germany)
Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
Henkel AG & Company
KGaA (Germany)
Kitagawa Europe (Japan)
Autoneum (Switzerland)
Progress-WerkOberkirch AG (Germany)
Segmentation of Automotive Shielding Market
By Shielding:
Heat
Electromagnetic Interference
By Heat Application:
Engine
Turbocharger
Battery Management
Fuel Tank
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars (PC)
Lightweight Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Market Report Scope
The use of special materials and techniques for protecting the vehicle's electrical components and systems from electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference is referred to as auto shielding, which can be seen below: In order to ensure the proper operation and safety of modern vehicles, this market plays an important role. Shielding shields electronic components from the intense heat generated by the engine and the fluctuations in the electromagnetic field. Various parts of the vehicle, including the engine compartment, exhaust system, turbocharger, etc., are fitted with heat shields.
Dow recently introduced a new solution for EMI shielding, DowSil EC6601, which expands its portfolio of conductive silicone technologies. This is an indication of the industry's focus on innovative solutions addressing performance concerns and catering to markets that prioritise connectivity, reliability, productivity and regulatory compliance.
Market Analysis
The automotive shielding market is experiencing a boom fueled by multiple factors. Stringent environmental regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles are driving the need for advanced shielding solutions in fuel-efficient cars. Furthermore, the ever-increasing number of electronic components in modern automobiles necessitates robust shielding to prevent disruptions caused by electromagnetic interference (EMI). Finally, the growth of the luxury car segment, known for its complex electronic systems, is propelling the demand for advanced shielding technologies. These converging trends are creating a dynamic and flourishing market for automotive shielding.
Segment Analysis
The heat shielding segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to the ever-present need for managing engine heat and protecting other heat-sensitive components. However, the EMI shielding segment is poised for significant growth due to the increasing complexity of automotive electronics. Passenger cars will likely remain the leading vehicle type segment due to their high production volume. Nevertheless, the LCV segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the rise of e-commerce and on-demand delivery services. Stringent regulations for HCVs will propel the demand for advanced shielding solutions in this segment.
For Any Enquiry Connect with our Team@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2129
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the global supply chain for automotive components, including shielding materials. Sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted access to raw materials essential for shielding production. Additionally, rising energy costs are impacting manufacturing processes. These factors are expected to lead to price hikes for automotive shielding solutions and potential production delays.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
An economic slowdown can lead to decreased consumer spending, impacting the sales of new vehicles. This, in turn, can dampen the demand for automotive shielding components. Additionally, economic downturns can force automotive manufacturers to cut costs, potentially leading to a shift towards less expensive shielding materials, which may compromise quality and performance.
Key Regional Developments
The Asia Pacific region dominates the global automotive shielding market and is expected to retain its leading position. This dominance is attributed to the surging automotive industry in developingcountries like China and India. Furthermore, the rapid development of connected mobility and smart transportation systems in this region is driving the demand for advanced shielding solutions. Advancements in communication technologies like V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), and V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian) necessitate robust EMI shielding to prevent disruptions in these connected systems.
Europe is another significant player in the global market, projected to hold the second-largest share. Europe is a hub for automotive innovation, with a focus on developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and high-mobility logistics trucks. These advancements necessitate sophisticated shielding solutions. Stringent emission regulations in Europe mandate the use of advanced safety features and fuel-efficient technologies in vehicles, driving the demand for automotive shielding.
Purchase This Research Report for Industry Growth@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2129
Key Takeaways for Automotive Shielding Market Study
The rising adoption of electric vehicles and stricter environmental regulations are key growth drivers for the automotive shielding market.
The market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the booming automotive industry and increasing demand for connected mobility solutions.
Advancements in automotive technology and growing consumer preference for feature-rich vehicles will continue to propel the demand for advanced shielding solutions.
Recent Developments
Toyochem Co., Ltd., a prominent player in Japan, has introduced the LILM FTOES series. This innovative line of thermally conductive adhesive sheets functions as a heat dissipation solution for high-power electronic devices used in modern automobiles.
Autoneum,a leading automotive supplier, has expanded its product portfolio with the development of Ultra-Silent textile battery undercovers. These undercovers are specifically designed to meet the demanding acoustic and thermal management requirements of electric vehicles.
Table of Content
Introduction
Research Methodology
3Market Dynamics
Impact Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Porter’s 5 forces model
PEST Analysis
Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation, By Shielding
Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation, By Heat Application
Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type
Regional Analysis
Company Profile
Competitive Landscape
USE Cases and Best Practices
Conclusion
Access This Research Report with Charts And Graphs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/automotive-shielding-market-2129
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube