My DCMA: Jason Malewiski, lead F-35 program integrator

FORT WORTH, Texas –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Jason Malewiski shares his story.

My name is Jason Malewiski, and this is “My DCMA.” I am the lead F-35 Lightning II program integrator at DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program falls within major defense Acquisition Category I. With a value of $1.7 billion, it is the largest program within the Department of Defense.

I assemble metrics, data, and consolidate reports that use contract cost, schedule, and technical performance to equip leaders within DOD to make decisions. I manage multiple projects from development to acquisition, through production, during sustainment and maintenance, and finally, storage or destruction of those items.

Due to the scope and complexity of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program, I have covered multiple roles. I evaluate contractor program management functions, and I process and perform reviews and analysis of program contractual requirements, milestones, and schedules to include reporting issues to the Joint Strike Fighter Program Executive Office and program manager. My reports for the contract management office leadership and others relay the impact of the current schedule status and forecasts of delay and identify concerns. I make sure that I communicate schedule information to the Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, supporting program integrators, and functional leads.

As part of my job duties, I request corrective actions for significant problems, evaluate corrective action plans, track progress, and confirm closure. I coordinate CMO surveillance activities based upon analyses and subcontractor reporting assessments and provide CMO Program Assessment Reports.

In addition, I provide reports, briefings and background data of F-35 program performance to a variety of other organizations, including the Defense Acquisition Board and the Government Accountability Office. It’s important that I validate the integrated network of schedules and critical path methods used by the prime contractor and major subcontractors to analyze manufacturing flow. I always communicate opportunities for improvement and make suggestions for alternative courses of action to reduce schedule risk.

I have been a part of the DCMA team for 12 years. I was on active duty in the Air Force for three of those years and worked initially as the lead F-16 Fighting Falcon program integrator. During that timeframe, I also stood up the lead platform command for the F-22 Raptor.

In 2012, I took the position as the lead production integrator for the F-35. In 2015, I left active duty and came back as a civilian as the lead program integrator for the F-35.

I like working at DCMA because I put in a humanitarian request to the Air Force in 2011 as my family grew from two kids to five kids as my wife and I adopted our two nieces and nephew. The Air Force then sent me to DCMA LMFW. Once I retired in 2015, I wanted to continue working on the greatest fighter jets in the world, so when I took off my uniform, I applied for a civil service position here.

DCMA is critical to America’s warfighters because our weapon systems must operate as advertised and our national security depends on us. The goal is to ensure the contractor meets cost, schedule and technical performance as promised per contractual obligations. Our DCMA team members conduct surveillance throughout the manufacturing process and specific items are made under the conditions and tolerances that warfighters need to defend our freedoms.

DCMA LMFW has changed over the years. I started with the agency in 2012 as an Air Force captain and retired as a major in 2015. I’ve seen six CMO commanders since I first got here. It is excellent to see DCMA LMFW promote employees from within as the leaders do a great job training, equipping and elevating our people. Many employees take the skills they have learned from the F-35 program and apply them to their jobs at other agencies.

Some of the great things about working at DCMA LMFW include working on the largest DOD weapon system. I like working at DCMA because I am continuing to serve my country. Our mission is essential to guaranteeing freedom to the people of our great country. I love hearing the sound of freedom!

My future career goals include being the best program integrator that I can be. I strive to make a difference every day. My desire is to continue to provide accurate and actionable information to senior leaders regarding the F-35 program.

My favorite hobbies include camping with my family and playing sports with my five kids and beautiful wife. My family and I are active in our local church. Something unique about me is that I have adopted all five of my children. I also have pictures with the first and last men to walk on the moon. Lastly, I joined the Navy to go see the world, and they sent me to Dallas. I served as an enlisted sailor in the Navy for seven years. I got my bachelor’s degree and then sought a commission in the Air Force in 2002.