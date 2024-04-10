Automotive Flywheel Market Size Hit USD 16.95 billion by 2031, Due to Adoption of Flywheel-based Energy Storage Systems
Automotive Flywheel Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2031
The Automotive Flywheel Market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by a combination of technological advancements, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Automotive Flywheel Market captured a size of USD 14.05 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031, it is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 2.74%, culminating in a valuation of USD 16.95 billion.
Market Report Scope
The rise of EVs challenges the flywheel market, but stricter emission regulations for gasoline cars create a counterforce. Tighter fuel economy standards (like the US EPA's proposed 54.5 mpg by 2026) could drive demand for lightweight, high-performance flywheels to optimize engine output and emissions. Additionally, the growing hybrid market presents an opportunity for flywheels in regenerative braking systems, capturing braking energy for acceleration. While overall market growth might be moderate, innovation and adaptability will be key for flywheels to thrive in a sustainability-focused automotive industry.
Leading Key Players of Automotive Flywheel Market
Schaeffler AG (Germany)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
Valeo SA (France)
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (the US)
Ford Motor Company (US)
AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd (Japan)
Linamar Corporation (Canada)
LUTHRA INDUSTRIAL CORP (India)
Skyway Precision Inc. (the US)
Iljin (Korea)
Market Analysis
Lighter engines are becoming the norm as carmakers (OEMs) increasingly adopt dual mass flywheels (DMFs) to meet stricter fuel efficiency and emission regulations. DMFs dampen vibrations, allowing for lighter engine parts without sacrificing smooth driving. The market is further fueled by advancements in kinetic energy recovery systems and a growing demand for comfortable, stylish, and safe vehicles. Cutting-edge technologies like dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) and lighter, more efficient flywheels are leading the charge. Government investment, like China's $7 billion for next-generation EVs with regenerative braking systems (which rely on flywheels), is another major factor shaping the market. This synergy between innovation and government support is pushing the automotive flywheel market towards a more sustainable and efficient future
Segment Analysis
Dual mass flywheels dominate the market, claiming a majority share of approximately 60% owing to their superior vibration dampening capabilities. Conversely, single mass flywheels, though simpler and lighter, are favored for performance-focused vehicles. Cast iron, long-standing as the dominant material due to its cost-effectiveness, commands roughly 60% market share. However, maraging steel offers a lightweight alternative and aluminum alloy is a burgeoning contender with its remarkable lightweight properties.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The automotive flywheel market was affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Production has been suspended in Ukraine, a major supplier of wire harnesses that are essential for the operation of the flywheels. Moreover, the global shortage has been exacerbated by sanctions against Russia, which is a significant source of steel and nickel for flywheel production. As a result, demand for flywheels is projected to decrease by 5% in 2023 compared to pre-war estimates, with a potential price surge of up to 10% due to scarcity. Governments are exploring strategies to address this challenge, such as Germany engaging with domestic steel producers to increase production and secure alternative suppliers.
Segmentation of Automotive Flywheel Market
By Flywheel Type:
Single Mass
Dual Mass
Others
By Material:
Cast Iron
Maraging Steel
Aluminum Alloy
By Transmission:
Manual Transmission
Semi-Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
The automotive flywheel market demonstrates a clear preference for automatic transmissions, which hold approximately 70% of the market share. Manual transmissions maintain a modest share, while semi-automatic options like dual-clutch transmissions are on the rise.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The global economic slowdown in 2023 influenced the automotive flywheel market. Consumer spending tightened, leading to an 8% drop in demand for new vehicles, directly impacting flywheel production. However, government initiatives like China's stimulus package, which included tax breaks on car purchases, helped to alleviate some of the decline. As a result of rising material costs, especially steel, a key component, which increased by 12% in 2023, the price of fly wheels increased slightly. The path to recovery depends on a revival in consumer confidence, stable government support for the automotive sector and effective control of raw material price fluctuations.
Key Regional Developments
Asia Pacific reigns supreme in flywheels, holding nearly half about 49.6% of the market in 2023. This dominance stems from booming car industries in China and India, fueled by rapid urbanization and a growing middle class buying more vehicles. These regions are also major auto manufacturing hubs with established supply chains, making them cost-effective flywheel producers. Europe and North America, with a combined 33.2% share, boast leading carmakers and prioritize technological advancements. While their growth lags behind Asia Pacific, they're heavily invested in innovation, particularly for flywheels suited to hybrid and electric vehicles. This focus on lightweight materials and regenerative braking systems positions them well for the future of the flywheel market.
Key Takeaways for Automotive Flywheel Market Study
Advancements in flywheel technology alongside increasingly stringent emission regulations for ICE vehicles will drive market growth.
The dominance of EVs may decrease the overall market size, but the focus will shift towards flywheels optimized for HEVs and regenerative braking systems.
The development of lightweight and high-performance materials like aluminum alloy will be crucial for future flywheels.
Recent Developments
BorgWarner, a leader in automotive tech, is pushing the envelope with advanced lightweight flywheels. These solutions enhance engine performance and fuel efficiency simultaneously.
Valeo is disrupting the market with innovative electric flywheel technology. This caters perfectly to the growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Schaeffler AG is making waves by integrating smart materials and precision engineering into their flywheels. This results in unmatched reliability and durability.
