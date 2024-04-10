Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Report 2024-2032: Latest Trends, Industry Demand Growth | IMARC Group

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market

Global blood plasma derivatives market size reached US$ 45.8 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 74.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Report by Type (Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin, Hyperimmune Globulin, and Others), Application (Hemophilia, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Von Willebrand's Disease, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global blood plasma derivatives market.

How Big is the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market?

The global blood plasma derivatives market size reached US$ 45.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Blood Plasma Derivatives Industry:

• Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Products:

The demand for plasma-derived products such as immunoglobulins, albumin, clotting factors, and alpha-1 proteinase inhibitors (A1PI) has been steadily rising due to their essential role in treating various medical conditions. Immunoglobulins, for instance, are widely used in the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological conditions. Albumin is crucial for maintaining blood volume and transporting nutrients and drugs throughout the body, making it indispensable in critical care settings. Additionally, clotting factors are vital for individuals with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders to prevent and manage bleeding episodes effectively. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, coupled with growing awareness and accessibility to treatment, is propelling the demand for plasma-derived products worldwide.

• Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Techniques:

Advancements in plasma fractionation techniques have significantly contributed to the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market. Plasma fractionation is the process of separating plasma into its constituent components to extract specific proteins and other bioactive molecules. Technological innovations have led to improvements in yield, purity, and safety profiles of plasma-derived products. For instance, the development of advanced chromatography and filtration techniques enables more efficient separation and purification of proteins, resulting in higher product quality. Furthermore, the implementation of viral inactivation and removal methods ensures the safety of plasma-derived products by minimizing the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens. These advancements have enhanced the efficacy and safety of plasma-derived therapies and have also expanded the range of available products, driving market growth.

• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as immune deficiencies, hemophilia, liver cirrhosis, and respiratory disorders is a significant driver of the blood plasma derivatives market. Chronic diseases impose a substantial burden on healthcare systems globally, driving the demand for therapeutic interventions to manage symptoms and improve patients' quality of life. Plasma-derived products play a crucial role in the treatment and management of many chronic conditions. For instance, immunoglobulins are essential for patients with primary immunodeficiency disorders to strengthen their immune response and reduce the risk of infections. Similarly, clotting factors derived from plasma are indispensable for individuals with hemophilia to prevent bleeding complications and maintain normal clotting function. As the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases continue to rise, the demand for plasma-derived therapies is expected to escalate, driving market growth in the coming years.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Industry:

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

CSL Limited

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

Immunoglobulin dominates the market due to its widespread use in treating a diverse range of medical conditions, including immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders.

By Application:

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand's Disease

Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, Von Willebrand’s Diseases, and others.

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Hospitals hold maximum number of shares due to their role as primary healthcare providers, where they administer a wide range of plasma-derived products to treat various medical conditions and emergencies.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the blood plasma derivatives market is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient population requiring plasma-derived therapies.

Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Trends:

The growing aging population, particularly in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and parts of Asia, is a significant driver of the blood plasma derivatives market. Elderly individuals often experience age-related conditions such as immune deficiencies, neurological disorders, and chronic diseases, increasing the demand for plasma-derived products to manage these health issues effectively.

Additionally, there is a continuous expansion of indications and applications for plasma-derived products, driven by ongoing research and development efforts. This includes the exploration of new therapeutic uses for existing products as well as the development of novel plasma-derived therapies targeting a broader range of medical conditions, further driving market growth.

