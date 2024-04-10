NA Chairman joins in Việt Nam-China people’s friendship meeting

VIETNAM, April 10 - BEIJING — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended a Việt Nam-China people’s friendship meeting that also saw the presence of many intellectuals, scholars, researchers on Việt Nam, and representatives of businesses and young people in Beijing on April 9.

President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Sơn said that over the past years, VUFO and its member organisations have actively coordinated with the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), other people’s organisations, and localities of China to hold many meaningful activities helping educate people, particularly the young, on the two countries’ traditional friendship.

CPAFFC Chairman Yang Wanming described people’s friendship as an important foundation and uninterrupted momentum for relations between the two Parties and countries, noting that activities boosting friendship exchanges and cooperation have considerably contributed to connecting the two peoples and developing bilateral ties.

At the event, participants expressed their hope that people-to-people exchanges will be further promoted to reinforce the social foundation for building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Highlighting the time-tested bilateral friendship, Chairman Huệ, who is paying an official visit to China, said the countries’ solidarity and “comradeship plus brotherhood” have become a precious common asset of the two Parties, States, and peoples that need to be unceasingly treasured, nurtured, and passed down to future generations.

Việt Nam always keeps in mind the wholehearted assistance from the Chinese Party, State, and people for its struggle for national independence in the past and national development at present, he stated, voicing his delight at the growth of bilateral ties in recent years, including many successful diplomatic activities such as the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2022 and the trip to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in 2023.

The top legislator underlined that one of the most important cooperation orientations in the countries’ relations is to consolidate a more solid social foundation. He appreciated the sentiment and significant contributions by Vietnamese and Chinese people.

He asked the NA of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and VUFO to join hands with the National People’s Congress of China, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the CPAFFC, and people’s organisations of China to press on with friendship exchanges, especially those between young people, and step up communications about the Việt Nam-China friendship along with each country’s reform and door-opening achievements, thereby consolidating the social foundation and promoting people’s consensus for developing the countries’ friendship. — VNS