Foreign Minister’s visit to reinforce foundation for elevating Việt Nam-Thailand ties

VIETNAM, April 10 - BANGKOK — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn’s official visit to Thailand from April 10 to 12 is important to promoting the two countries’ strategic partnership as well as their foreign ministries’ cooperation, thus consolidating the foundation for elevating bilateral ties to a new level, a diplomat has said.

During this visit, Minister Sơn will also co-chair the fifth meeting of the countries’ Joint Committee on Bilateral Co-operation.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of Việt Nam in Thailand Bùi Thị Huệ said the two countries marked the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023.

Over the past years, bilateral relations have been reinforced and growing fast and practically in all fields with profound political trust and the cooperation in economy-trade-investment and security-defence among bright spots.

She noted that they jointly built an action plan for implementing the enhanced strategic partnership, established in 2015, for the 2022-27 period that serves as a solid foundation for bolstering ties in all key areas.

Thailand wishes to continue expanding cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam, which could be seen in the maintenance of high-level meetings and important co-operation mechanisms.

It also respects Việt Nam’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and supports many initiatives by Việt Nam at regional and international forums, Huệ went on.

Thailand is currently the biggest trade partner of Việt Nam in ASEAN, with bilateral trade approximating US$19 billion in 2023. Having poured over $14 billion into 750 projects, it ranks ninth among the 144 foreign investors and second among the ASEAN investors in Việt Nam, statistics show.

Besides, connections in other fields such as security-defence, culture, and education have also reaped practical results, she remarked, describing the Việt Nam-Thailand relations as not only multifaceted but also very close.

At the fifth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation, the diplomat added, the two sides will discuss measures for fostering ties across the board, from politics-diplomacy and economy-trade-investment to security-defence, on the basis of the action plan for implementing the enhanced strategic partnership 2022-27.

They will also look into the implementation of the “Three Connections” initiative to ensure mutual benefits, with a focus on digital transformation, green transition, and circular economy to boost the two economies’ connectivity.

In addition, the meeting will also discuss preparations for a coming official visit to Việt Nam by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who will also co-chair the fourth joint cabinet meeting during the trip.

With continually strengthened cooperation in various areas, bilateral relations are developing well and boast much development potential in the future, Huệ stated. — VNS