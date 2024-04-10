Electronic Components Distributor Utmel to Showcase at 2024 IPC APEX EXPO

utmel staff negotiate with customers

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utmel, a leading electronic components distributor, is set to make its appearance at the 2024 IPC APEX EXPO. The event will take place from April 9 to April 11, 2024, in Anaheim, California, United States, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The exhibition will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. This annual event provides a platform for professionals, industry leaders, and technological innovators from the global electronics industry to gather and exchange ideas.

As a global leader in electronic component supply, Utmel will showcase its strength in the industry with its exceptional products and services at Booth 3834.

About IPC APEX EXPO

IPC APEX EXPO, organized by IPC, is one of the most authoritative and internationally influential professional exhibitions in the United States and North America. It is held annually in different cities in the United States. This exhibition brings together world-leading electronic component and printed circuit board manufacturers, electronic manufacturing companies, material and equipment service providers, distributors, and more. The 2024 IPC APEX EXPO exhibition will feature a wide range of electronic components and electronic production equipment, providing a platform for exhibitors and visitors to understand the latest market trends and technological innovations.

About Utmel

Utmel is an independent distributor specializing in the field of electronic components, renowned for providing high-quality electronic components and innovative solutions. With excellent sourcing channels, outstanding brand marketing, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Utmel has become a trusted partner in the electronics industry. Utmel consistently pursues a relentless commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation, striving to fulfill our mission of "providing excellent products and services to customers."

By attending this exhibition, Utmel aims to understand market demands and trends, explore new business opportunities with both new and existing friends, establish connections with potential customers and partners, and collectively promote the continuous progress and development of the electronic components industry.

As the exhibition approaches, we sincerely invite both new and existing customers to visit our booth at Booth 3834. We look forward to discussing cooperation opportunities with you and providing you with high-quality products and professional services.