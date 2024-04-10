Rhadi Ferguson, Daughter of Olympian, Earns All American Honors at Viperpit National Championships

Submit Release
Rhadi Ferguson has achieved a remarkable feat at the Viperpit National Individual Championships this past weekend by becoming a Viperpit All American in the High School Division as an 8th grader.”
— Rhadi Ferguson, PhD
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an awe-inspiring showcase of skill, determination, and legacy, Rhadi Ferguson, affectionately known as "Junior", has achieved a remarkable feat at the Viperpit National Individual Championships this past weekend. Competing as an 8th grader in the High School Division, Rhadi emerged as the youngest contender to clinch the All American title, finishing 4th in her division.

Rhadi, the progeny of 2004 Judo Olympian Rhadi Ferguson, is no stranger to the martial arts scene. A brown belt in Judo and a multi-time national judo champion, Rhadi has previously dominated the national judo rankings, holding the #1 spot in the nation. Her journey in Judo, Brazilian Jiujitsu, and wrestling has been meticulously guided by her father at Tampa Florida Judo, where she has developed a comprehensive and formidable skill set.

This weekend’s achievement marks a significant milestone in Rhadi's burgeoning career, competing against and outperforming older and more experienced athletes. Her dedication, resilience, and unmatched talent were on full display, earning her a well-deserved place among the elite competitors in the country.

Rhadi's wrestling endeavors are also supported by Florida Phoenix wrestling club, under the guidance of coach Daisy Santos. Together, they have worked tirelessly to hone Rhadi's wrestling abilities, complementing her judo prowess and making her a versatile and formidable opponent on the mat.

“We are incredibly proud of Rhadi’s achievements and her unwavering spirit. Watching her compete and excel among the best in the country, against competitors who are older and more experienced, is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the rich martial arts legacy of our family,” said Rhadi Ferguson, her father and coach.

As Rhadi Ferguson continues to train and compete, her journey is a beacon of inspiration for young athletes everywhere, proving that age is but a number when it comes to achieving greatness. The future is bright for this young champion, and the martial arts community eagerly anticipates her next triumph.

For more information about Rhadi Ferguson and Tampa Florida Judo, please visit www.TampaFloridaJudo.net

