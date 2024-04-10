‘Trends of Family Offices’ Talk Kicks Off 18th Family Office Symposium with FEUSA’s Soldano & Lido Consulting’s Kushner
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 18th Annual Family Office Investment Symposium this year will start with a discussion on the “Trends of Family Offices,” featuring Family Enterprise USA’s Pat Soldano and event organizer Greg Kushner, founder and chairman of Lido Consulting.
The two-day 2024 symposium, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel here, takes place from Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday April 18. The event is centered around legacy preservation within the family office space, and includes educational presentations, panel discussions, entertainment, and networking opportunities. The featured entertainment speaker this year is comedian Howie Mandel.
The center stage discussion on “Current Trends in The Family Office,” featuring Soldano and Kushner, runs from 9:15AM to 10AM session on Tuesday, April 16, and is the first topic discussed at the event.
“Each year, our goal is to arm our attendees with valuable knowledge and key insight about a wide range of industries from real estate to technology,” said Kushner about this year’s conference. “This event is designed to bring together the industry leaders to discuss the shifting markets, and new investment opportunities to help them make wiser investment and business decisions,” he said.
The event has 34 sponsors and consists of featured speakers, breakout sessions, networking, and business development opportunities.
“Family offices are finding themselves in state of transition as next generation issues and different family needs present themselves to their multi-generational family business clients,” said Soldano about the topic. “Greg and I look forward to having an interesting and lively discussion kicking off this year’s event,” she said.
For more information on the event go to: www.familyenterpriseusa.com or go to https://www.familyofficeis.com.
About Lido
Lido Consulting specializes in educational events for the Family Office industry. More than ever, Family Offices are looking for guidance from both external sources and their Family Office peers. Our meetings are designed for high-net-worth individuals, Family Office professionals, and industry experts to network and learn about cutting edge ideas and out-of-the-box opportunities within Family Office management.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
