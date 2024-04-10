Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank Unveils "Home Divorce" – The Next Sitcom Sensation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a comedic rollercoaster ride like no other as Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank proudly presents "Home Divorce." Prepare for an uproarious journey through post-divorce life in the lap of luxury, where every day is an adventure filled with pranks, laughs, and unexpected turns.
Set in an opulent neighborhood of Tallahassee, Florida, "Home Divorce" introduces audiences to the dynamic duo of Biff and Dodie Somers. After being married for many years and deciding to be legally divorced from one another, they ironically discover the shared need to actually live with each other every day. Despite their divorce, these two larger-than-life personalities keep the party going as roommates in their sprawling mansion, turning their home into a playground of hilarity and mischief.
Leading the charge is Biff, the charismatic heir to Classy Sassy Foods, Inc. With his quick wit and penchant for outrageous pranks, Biff ensures that life in the Somers' mansion is always filled with laughter.
Joining Biff and Dodie are their equally mischievous neighbors, Zeke and Phoebe Newton. Together, this dynamic quartet takes the art of prank-pulling to new heights, leaving audiences in stitches with their outrageous antics and infectious camaraderie. Caught in this foursome’s crossfire of pranks is "Sukie”, who adds another comedic dimension as the Somers’ live-in Japanese maid who is forced to navigate her way through the chaos with a blend of humor, exasperation, and clever retaliation.
"Home Divorce" isn't an ordinary sitcom – it's a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the absurdity of life's twists and turns. Through its relatable characters and razor-sharp wit, the series offers a hilarious yet heartfelt exploration of finding humor in even the most unexpected circumstances.
As excitement for "Home Divorce" grows, Power Star Entertainment invites studios, production houses, and industry leaders to join in and be a part of television history. With its charm and innovative premise, "Home Divorce" is poised to make waves in comedy!
Power Star Entertainment invites studios and production houses to explore this extraordinary TV series treatment, bring this sitcom to audiences worldwide, and together be part of shaping the future of entertainment. Contact Power Star Entertainment at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com.
About Power Star Entertainment:
Power Star Entertainment, known for its innovative prowess in film and television, is dedicated to producing compelling content that captivates and entertains global audiences. With a diverse portfolio encompassing blockbuster treatments across both film and television, Power Star Entertainment consistently delivers stories that resonate deeply with viewers worldwide. Operating as a dynamic Think Tank, Power Star Entertainment is committed to redefining storytelling in the modern age, ensuring its narratives engage audiences and endure. As they seek partnerships to bring their library to life, Power Star Entertainment invites collaborators to explore the potential of their diverse blockbuster portfolio. Join forces with Power Star Entertainment and be part of shaping the future of entertainment.
Rachel Dares
Set in an opulent neighborhood of Tallahassee, Florida, "Home Divorce" introduces audiences to the dynamic duo of Biff and Dodie Somers. After being married for many years and deciding to be legally divorced from one another, they ironically discover the shared need to actually live with each other every day. Despite their divorce, these two larger-than-life personalities keep the party going as roommates in their sprawling mansion, turning their home into a playground of hilarity and mischief.
Leading the charge is Biff, the charismatic heir to Classy Sassy Foods, Inc. With his quick wit and penchant for outrageous pranks, Biff ensures that life in the Somers' mansion is always filled with laughter.
Joining Biff and Dodie are their equally mischievous neighbors, Zeke and Phoebe Newton. Together, this dynamic quartet takes the art of prank-pulling to new heights, leaving audiences in stitches with their outrageous antics and infectious camaraderie. Caught in this foursome’s crossfire of pranks is "Sukie”, who adds another comedic dimension as the Somers’ live-in Japanese maid who is forced to navigate her way through the chaos with a blend of humor, exasperation, and clever retaliation.
"Home Divorce" isn't an ordinary sitcom – it's a celebration of resilience, friendship, and the absurdity of life's twists and turns. Through its relatable characters and razor-sharp wit, the series offers a hilarious yet heartfelt exploration of finding humor in even the most unexpected circumstances.
As excitement for "Home Divorce" grows, Power Star Entertainment invites studios, production houses, and industry leaders to join in and be a part of television history. With its charm and innovative premise, "Home Divorce" is poised to make waves in comedy!
Power Star Entertainment invites studios and production houses to explore this extraordinary TV series treatment, bring this sitcom to audiences worldwide, and together be part of shaping the future of entertainment. Contact Power Star Entertainment at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com.
About Power Star Entertainment:
Power Star Entertainment, known for its innovative prowess in film and television, is dedicated to producing compelling content that captivates and entertains global audiences. With a diverse portfolio encompassing blockbuster treatments across both film and television, Power Star Entertainment consistently delivers stories that resonate deeply with viewers worldwide. Operating as a dynamic Think Tank, Power Star Entertainment is committed to redefining storytelling in the modern age, ensuring its narratives engage audiences and endure. As they seek partnerships to bring their library to life, Power Star Entertainment invites collaborators to explore the potential of their diverse blockbuster portfolio. Join forces with Power Star Entertainment and be part of shaping the future of entertainment.
Rachel Dares
www.racheldarespr.com
+1 714-718-9043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other