Cornyn: Biden Has No Plan to Reduce Inflation

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the devastating impact of President Biden’s failed economic policies on American families, who are being crushed by the weight of inflation and the Biden administration’s refusal to rein in reckless spending. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“People who once lived comfortably are now living paycheck to paycheck.”

“The average household in Texas is spending $1,000 a month more today than they did in January of 2021 when President Biden was sworn into office.”

“He and the leaders of his administration have tried to downplay the impact of inflation, but the American people aren’t buying it.”

“In only four years, the price of a pretty standard grocery run has increased by 36 percent.”

“The President has proposed spending roughly another half a billion to forgive student loans… President Biden has absolutely no plan other than to continue to spend more and more money, to pour more and more gasoline on the fire.”

“I suspect he is, frankly, just oblivious to the crisis because it doesn’t affect him living in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“The American people are not fooled. They know we’re on the wrong course, and we need to correct that course come November.”