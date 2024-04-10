Fronts of Cambodia, Laos, Việt Nam reinforce cooperation

VIETNAM, April 10 -

VIENTIANE The Presidents of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC), and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) gathered at their 5th conference in Vientiane on Tuesday.

The event saw the presence of President of the SFDCM National Council Samdech Mem Sam An, President of the LFNC Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Participants listened to a report on the implementation results of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation among the three fronts. They shared a view that the trilateral cooperation has become increasingly practical, intensive, and effective in all aspects, greatly contributing to the development of relations among the three neighbouring countries.

Addressing the event, Chiến proposed the three fronts promote the implementation of their cooperation programme for the next period.

In the time ahead, they should actively share information while coordinating with one another to deal with difficulties and problems arising in the relations among the three countries as well as the three fronts, he recommended.

They should also keep increasing all-level mutual visits; rotationally hold meetings on the building of borders of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development; and push ahead with communications to educate people, especially younger generations, on the traditional solidarity of the Cambodian, Lao, and Vietnamese people as well as on border and territorial issues.

The fronts need to encourage and create favourable conditions for their chapters at all levels, especially those in border localities, to boost exchanges and support for one another. They should step up people-to-people interaction to strengthen friendship, solidarity, and all-round co-operation, according to the Vietnamese official.

The VFF leader also called on Cambodia and Laos to provide favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, work, and study in these two countries, adding that Việt Nam will also do the same for those from Cambodia and Laos.

Concluding the conference, the three front presidents signed a cooperation programme for the 2024 - 2027 period.

Later the same day, the VFF delegation was received by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

The Lao leader highly valued the conference’s outcomes which, he said, will help further intensify the special solidarity among Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia.

He held that the fronts of Laos and Việt Nam, as well as the three countries, need to continue working closely together, boosting information and experience sharing, and assisting one another to strengthen relations among the three fronts and the three countries. VNS