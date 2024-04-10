ActionCOACH SKC Announces a One Day Marketing & Branding Workshop

On May 3rd, 2024 in San Diego, ActionCOACH SKC will be hosting a One Day Event titled, "Master Your Marketing & Branding Workshop"

SAN DIEGO, US, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The " Master Your Marketing & Branding Workshop " invites participants to delve into effective branding and marketing techniques to enhance their business's success.In this intensive 4 hour workshop, attendees will gain invaluable insights into unlocking their business's full potential. Led by industry expert and certified business coach , Joseph Quero, participants will explore essential strategies to elevate their brand's perception, effectively communicate with their target audience, and craft compelling marketing campaigns that resonate.Takeaways Include:- Uncovering the unique selling proposition of their business- Strategies to enhance their business's perceived value to their target market- Effectively communicating their brand and offerings to their audience- Creating compelling marketing campaigns that resonate with their audience- Understanding the role of branding and marketing in driving customer loyalty- Learning to differentiate their brand from competitors and stand out in the marketWho Should Attend:This workshop is ideal for Solopreneurs and Business Owners, Managers, Marketing Directors and anyone else overseeing social media and networking efforts.Event Details:Date: Friday, May 3rdTime: 8:30 AM - 12:30 PMLocation: 3111 Camino del Rio N STE 101 San Diego, CA 92108Investment:Participants can secure their spot for just $200 per person (snacks and coffee provided).Register Today:To reserve a spot, attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite . The office will reach out within 1-2 business days for payment processing.