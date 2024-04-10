ActionCOACH SKC Announces a One Day Marketing & Branding Workshop
On May 3rd, 2024 in San Diego, ActionCOACH SKC will be hosting a One Day Event titled, "Master Your Marketing & Branding Workshop"SAN DIEGO, US, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Master Your Marketing & Branding Workshop" invites participants to delve into effective branding and marketing techniques to enhance their business's success.
In this intensive 4 hour workshop, attendees will gain invaluable insights into unlocking their business's full potential. Led by industry expert and certified business coach, Joseph Quero, participants will explore essential strategies to elevate their brand's perception, effectively communicate with their target audience, and craft compelling marketing campaigns that resonate.
Takeaways Include:
- Uncovering the unique selling proposition of their business
- Strategies to enhance their business's perceived value to their target market
- Effectively communicating their brand and offerings to their audience
- Creating compelling marketing campaigns that resonate with their audience
- Understanding the role of branding and marketing in driving customer loyalty
- Learning to differentiate their brand from competitors and stand out in the market
Who Should Attend:
This workshop is ideal for Solopreneurs and Business Owners, Managers, Marketing Directors and anyone else overseeing social media and networking efforts.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 3rd
Time: 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location: 3111 Camino del Rio N STE 101 San Diego, CA 92108
Investment:
Participants can secure their spot for just $200 per person (snacks and coffee provided).
Register Today:
To reserve a spot, attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite. The office will reach out within 1-2 business days for payment processing.
Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
+1 760-885-7456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn