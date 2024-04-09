AB1189 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-04-09
WISCONSIN, April 9 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (dq) and 115.453 of the statutes; Relating to: grants for participation in esports competitions and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Education
|4/9/2024 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative McGuire
|4/9/2024 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Education
