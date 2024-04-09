WISCONSIN, April 9 - An Act to create 20.370 (9) (pq) and 23.199 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Great Lakes erosion control revolving loan program, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1190
You just read:
AB1190 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2024-04-09
