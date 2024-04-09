AB1193 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2024-04-09

WISCONSIN, April 9 - An Act to amend 346.23 (1), 346.23 (2), 346.24 (1), 346.24 (2), 346.37 (1) (a) 1., 346.37 (1) (c) 3., 346.37 (1) (c) 4., 346.37 (1) (d) 1. and 346.37 (1) (e) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring vehicles to stop for pedestrians at certain intersections and crosswalks.