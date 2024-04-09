Striping work scheduled this week for Snake River Bridge

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be striping this week to accompany the new traffic configuration at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390. Striping operations will take place this Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

The work will not involve any lane closures. However, the striping work will be a mobile operation, and will be under flagging operations on the WYO 390 leg of the intersection. WYDOT will be monitoring queues of motorists that may be delayed by the striping truck and will manually flag operations at the intersection to prevent extensive delays for traffic at the intersection.

WYDOT would like to advise drivers of the new traffic configuration, which includes the bypass for eastbound WYO 22 traffic. WYDOT would also like to remind drivers that eastbound WYO 22 motorists will bypass the signal and travel over the wildlife bridge on the west side of the Snake River Bridge, where they will be required to yield to traffic on WYO 22 that just turned off WYO 390 and merge accordingly.

WYDOT will continue to review traffic behavior, and modify traffic control signage and placement help motorists navigate the construction area. WYDOT’s first priority is safety of motorists and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WY 22/WY 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

____________________________________________________________________

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver . The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.