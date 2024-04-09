Governor Cooper Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments﻿

NORTH CAROLINA, April 9 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced Boards and Commissions appointments.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners:

D. Curtis Lawson of Durham as a public member. Lawson retired after 28 years as a Senior Administrative Officer and Lead Research Biologist at the Durham VA Health Care System. He is the Associate Athletics Director and Head Coach for tennis at North Carolina Central University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council for Women:

Erin Hill Hart of Summerfield as a member at-large. Hart is Chief of Staff at North Carolina A&T State University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Governor's Crime Commission:

Elena Faddoul of Raleigh as a citizen under the age of 21 at the time of appointment. Faddoul is a student at Leesville Road High School and a Governor’s Page Program intern with the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

Eleanor Burns of Raleigh as a citizen under the age of 21 at the time of appointment. Burns is an undergraduate student at North Carolina State University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Energy Policy Council:

Joseph P. Carroll, Jr. of Greensboro as a member with experience in natural gas and associated hydrocarbon exploration, development, and production. Carroll is the President of ZNC Renewable Energy and Montauk Ag Renewables. Carroll is the co-inventor and patent holder of a new renewable energy technology that is currently being deployed by Montauk in eastern North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Executive Mansion Fund Incorporated Board of Directors:

Elizabeth Boney Jenkins of Wilmington as a member at-large. Jenkins is a Regional Development Officer for the North Carolina Community Foundation. She worked in the U.S. House of Representatives as a legislative aide and as an Education Consultant in the Office of Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. Jenkins also served as Executive Director of Arts Together and as a staff member of Preservation North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners of Fee-Based Practicing Pastoral Counselors:

Rev. Kent D. Tilley of Belmont as a Certified Fee-based Pastoral Counselor Associate. Rev. Tilley is the owner of Montcross Counseling Center. He is the former Pastoral Psychotherapist for Presbyterian Psychological Services of Charlotte.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Historic Murfreesboro Commission:

Sara J. Crowder of Murfreesboro as a member at-large. Crowder is a local financial advisor with Edward Jones and serves as an executive board member and past president of the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee:

Gianna Venero of Clayton as a member at-large. Venero is a Clemency Case Analyst for the Clemency Department within the Office of the Governor. She is the former administrative associate and intern with the Commission on Volunteerism within the Office of the Governor.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission:

Jonathan David Flaspoehler of Huntersville as a public member. Flaspoehler is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves supporting the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In his civilian career, Flaspoehler is a corporate development and strategy professional at Wolfspeed.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Board of Examiners:

Lilian Henderson of Cary as a speech pathologist. Henderson is an Assistant Professor with the Department of Otolaryngology and Clinic Manager for Speech for the Children’s Cochlear Implant Center at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Dr. Eric John Formeister of Chapel Hill as a physician or otolaryngologist. Dr. Formeister is a neurotologist and Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Medicine within the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Division of Otology and Neurotology.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Symphony Society Incorporated Board of Trustees:

James C. Gulick of Raleigh as a member at-large. Prior to his retirement in 2013, Gulick spent his legal career in the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office as head of the Consumer Protection Division and the Department of Justice’s Environmental Division. Gulick serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Opera.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship Commission:

Michael R. Bradshaw of Denver as Chair. Bradshaw worked at Vitex and Caymus Consulting, providing operational, organizational, and leadership consulting services to clients.

Col. Ret. Marcia R. Morgan of Carolina Beach as Vice Chair. Morgan served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel before returning to work for the Pentagon as a contractor. Morgan is also a former educator.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Veterans Affairs Commission:

John P. Scherer II of Wilmington as a Chair. Scherer is the General Counsel for the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Scherer has served as an active member of the Commission since 2018.

Omar Gonzalez of Boone as a representative of the 5th Congressional District. Gonzalez is the Enterprise Risk Manager at Appalachian State University and previously served as an Intelligence Sergeant for the U.S. Army.

Maria Donnelly of Southern Pines as a representative of the 9th Congressional District. Donnelly is an active-duty Army spouse and passionate about issues affecting military and veteran families.

Edwin Quarles of Huntersville as a representative of the 12th Congressional District. Quarles is a businessman, distinguished Air Force veteran, and Town Commissioner for Huntersville.

Eugene Baker Johnson of Charlotte as a representative of the 14th Congressional District. Johnson is co-founder and retired chief executive officer of FairPoint Communications.

