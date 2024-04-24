FDA Compliant Material Solutions Highlighted After IAOM Annual Conference & Expo 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights FDA compliant material solutions for the grain milling industry following the 2024 IAOM Annual Conference & Expo.
Tivar® HPV features the lowest coefficient of friction among UHMW grades, making it a popular choice for extreme wear applications.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights FDA compliant material solutions for the grain milling industry following the 2024 IAOM Annual Conference & Expo, which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from April 16th to April 18th. Hosted by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM), the conference served as the premier educational event for professionals in grain milling and seed processing in the United States. The annual gathering brought together milling and allied trade specialists to explore the latest products and services, technical programs, and networking sessions, all under one roof.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides reliable FDA compliant material solutions for the grain milling industry, including Tivar® HPV UHMW sheet. Tivar® HPV features the lowest coefficient of friction among UHMW grades, making it a popular choice for extreme wear applications. Its built-in dry lubricant improves sliding behavior, enhances motion, and reduces friction in conveyor belt systems and bearings. It has a near-zero level of slip-stick and its properties help eliminate squeaking and chatter during operation. Tivar® HPV is FDA compliant and is ideal for fabricating conveyor components, chutes, and wear-resistant parts in grain milling equipment that increase service life and help extend the time between maintenance periods.
Nyloil® FG (Food Grade) nylon rod is a safe, durable, and low-maintenance solution for food preparation and processing applications. FDA and USDA approved for food contact, Nyloil® FG is commonly used for grain milling equipment components including bearings, guide rails, and wear strips. Nyloil® exhibits excellent resistance to chemicals, moisture, and abrasion and has a longer lifespan compared to alternative materials such as metal. Nyloil® FG is self-lubricating and is ideal for applications where external lubrication cannot be used due to cleanability and contamination concerns.
TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate plays a crucial role in optimizing food safety within the grain milling industry by ensuring that only FDA-compliant materials come into contact with food throughout the production process. In food production lines, unwanted particulates in products are detected using one of three standard detection processes: optical scanners, metal detection equipment, or X-ray equipment. TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate stands out as the first multi-detectable plastic that can be identified by all three detection systems. Beyond its detectability, TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate features strong mechanical properties and ease of machinability.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with professionals in grain milling and seed processing after the IAOM Annual Conference & Expo to help address current challenges within the industry. The company remains committed to assisting the grain milling industry in expanding its knowledge about the benefits associated with plastics and other composite materials. Grain milling and seed processing professionals seeking ways to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on materials for grain processing, seed processing, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
