NorthWestern to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webinar and Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern to review its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of Thursday, April 25, 2024.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://northwesternenergy.com/earnings-registration. Please note that a unique and valid email address is required for each attendee to access the webinar. Registration is recommended at least 10 minutes in advance of the event, and an archived replay will be available following the event.

Notice of Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

The virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. A virtual Annual Meeting enables our stockholders — regardless of size, resources, or physical location — to participate in the meeting at no cost. We are committed to ensuring that stockholders will be afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate at our virtual meeting as they would in person.

The Annual Meeting will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWE2024 To participate in the meeting, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the meeting and follow the check-in procedures.



NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Our operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through our subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, and our operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through our subsidiary, NorthWestern Energy Public Service Corporation. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.