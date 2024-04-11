OHIO ONLINE TWO POINT DRIVING COURSE 1ST LOCALLY OWNED & OPERATED REMEDIAL DRIVING CLASS APPROVED BY OHDPS; LICENSE 2852

Ohio Two Point Driving Course Helps Drivers FIRST LOCALLY OWNED & OPERATED REMEDIAL DRIVING CLASS OPERATOR APPROVED BY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

INDEPENDENCE, OH, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio’s first domestically operated 8 hour online remedial driving class has received its license to operate within Ohio, providing a convenient, inexpensive tool for referrals from Courts for remedial driving as well as qualify for point reduction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Online Two Point Driving Classes, LLC (OTPDC) is an Independence, Ohio (Cuyahoga County) owned and operated provider of driver improvement classes having been issued License Number 2852.

The work of local entrepreneurs Angelo J. Coutris, Mark C. Sutula, and Jim Trakas, the company operates at www.improveddriving.com. Coutris, Sutula, and Trakas are no strangers to the needs of Ohio’s Judges, Magistrates, Probation Officers, Clerks of Court, and law enforcement professionals.

Sutula is the owner of Ohio AMS, the state’s leading alcohol monitoring services featuring a variety of monitoring equipment including the SCRAM family of products www.ohioams.com and Trakas founded American Online Learning Center an intervention based interactive online probation and diversion program firm that offers referral opportunities for misdemeanor cases www.americanolc.com with Coutris as a partner in the firm.

The 8 hour remedial driving course is a multi-media, high definition interactive class that is filmed with Ohio television personality Denise Dufala, who spent her career after graduating from Ohio State as a television journalist in the Cleveland media market, along with high quality video and illustrations that keeps the interest of the customer. Each segment features quizzes that test the knowledge of the person taking the class and features short modules to retain learning. As prescribed by the state, there is a 40 question end test, with rotating questions, to test knowledge of the user and help improve their driving skills in key areas: Road Rules, Substance Abuse, Road Safety, Laws, and even features segments on how to handle interactions with law enforcement.

“Most out of state online programs feature cartoon characters and animation. Improveddriving.com creates a much higher quality user experience that we know will help people to retain the knowledge they need to safely drive our highways and byways.” said Trakas.

Courts can immediately start referring users to Online Two Point Driving Classes by contacting us at Solutions@improveddriving.com or phoning at 216-524-4047. OTPDC offers referral materials such as small posters, referral cards, and will work with Courts on indigent cases providing free classes at the request of the Court. At $69.95, OTPDC is priced for affordability of the driver and provide maximum value, the best priced class of the 7 approved programs in Ohio.

“As Ohio AMS and American Online Learning Center have worked to provide great customer service to Ohio Courts and a user friendly experience, so will www.improveddriving.com provide high value and ease of use to Court referrals, Probation staff, Judges, Magistrates who do such a great job in the conduct of their important duties.” Opined Sutula.

Coutris commented, “Providing the highest quality and most memorable programs is our goal. We are Ohioans serving Ohioans, so we designed a program and website that is user friendly and will actually make a difference for people who are referred by Courts to assure that lessons are learned and long remembered.”

The State of Ohio first authorized the use of online 8 hour remedial driving education in 2012, but the State did not allow any companies to provide these services until the DeWine Administration in 2020.