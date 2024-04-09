OP360 and Cloudlinx Join Forces to Revolutionize Contact Center Solutions for Healthcare Providers
OP360 and Cloudlinx proudly announce their strategic partnership to join forces to help solve the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.
As the healthcare landscape evolves rapidly, OP360 and Cloudlinx stand united in our mission to empower healthcare providers with the tools and support they need to thrive in complex environment.”RIDGEFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ridgefield, CT and Rockville Centre, NY – April 1, 2024 – In a monumental collaboration to revolutionize contact center solutions for the healthcare industry, OP360 and Cloudlinx proudly announce their strategic partnership. This alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey to address the unique challenges faced by the healthcare industry while also championing a culture centered around employee well-being.
— Tim Boylan, CEO and Founder
At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to putting employees first and treating them with the utmost respect and fairness. Both OP360 and Cloudlinx recognize that a motivated, empowered workforce is crucial for delivering exceptional service, especially in sensitive industries like healthcare.
“Finding a BPO is easy”, said Kevin Sheenan, CEO of Cloudlinx. “Finding a BPO to bring into our portfolio of healthcare clients who value their employees and patients in a way that brings value to their lives is very challenging. The team at Cloudlinx is excited to bring the formula for success that OP360 has delivered to healthcare organizations all over the country and we feel they are a great option for our clients looking to make dramatic changes to their support structures.”
The integration of OP360’s expertise in contact center management and Cloudlinx’s portfolio of CX technology providers promises to streamline operations and enhance patient experiences for healthcare providers and hospitals. The partnership aims to address critical challenges such as patient engagement, scheduling, and support services by leveraging advanced analytics, automation, and AI-driven solutions.
Drawing on their extensive experience and successful track record, OP360 has already made significant strides in revolutionizing contact center operations for a prominent New York-based healthcare provider, as evidenced in the case study.
Moreover, both companies are committed to upholding the highest standards of data security and compliance, ensuring that patient information remains protected at all times.
“As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve rapidly, OP360 and Cloudlinx stand united in our mission to empower healthcare providers with the tools and support they need to thrive in an increasingly complex environment,” said Tim Boylan, CEO and Founder of OP360.
About OP360
Since its establishment in 2006, OP360 (“OfficePartners360”) has epitomized “a better way” in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Fast forward to 2022, and we’ve expanded into a dynamic full-service solutions provider with a global footprint. With a focus on resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving, entrepreneurship is embedded in our DNA. Our relentless commitment to fostering a transformative, high-performing culture ensures effective communication, robust team care, and rapid career development, resulting in exceptional employee retention. Through progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently delivers a world-class customer experience, helping clients enhance shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and driving top-line performance.
About Cloudlinx
Cloudlinx is among the nation’s leading experts in advising CX decision-makers looking to navigate through the process of finding & sourcing and implementing complex technologies for their contact center’s CX technology stack. The Cloudlinx process and business model has been proven effective in transforming some of the most complex CX challenges for business across the country. In 2023 Cloudlinx was recognized as one of INC. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America, a distinction built on their belief that “putting your agent’s needs first” will drive exceptional customer experiences.
