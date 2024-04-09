Submit Release
Taurho Transcribes Is Elevating Professional Transcription, Translation, and Subtitling Services Across the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taurho Transcribes, a leading document, video, and audio transcription agency based in the United Kingdom, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of clients.

Specialising in transcription, translation, subtitling, and proofreading, Taurho Transcribes offers bespoke solutions that combine accuracy, security, and efficiency.

Services Include:

- Audio Transcription & Video Transcription Services: Offering both smart and full verbatim transcription options, Taurho Transcribes provides flexibility with additional features such as time-codes and various turnaround times from Express (same day) to 10 days.

- Video Subtitling Services: From crafting closed captions to producing production-ready videos with subtitles, their suite of tools ensures content accessibility and compliance with the UK Digital Economy Act.

- Copy Typing Transcription Services: Transform handwritten notes or typewritten scripts into digital documents with their reliable copy typing services, offering flexible turnaround options.

- Translation and Transcription Services: With certified translators covering fields from medical to legal and languages from Arabic to Mandarin, we provide tailored translation services to match project requirements.

Why Choose Taurho Transcribes?

Top Transcribers: Their team of 300 professionals guarantees at least 98% accuracy, supported by an ethical approach and boasting a 4.7/5 rating on Glassdoor.

Confidentiality: Operating under GDPR and ISO regulations, we prioritise the security of your information and offer options for non-disclosure agreements.

Upload Security: Their Client Portal safeguards your files with 258-bit encryption, ensuring they remain secure and inaccessible via direct URL.

Join the content revolution with Taurho Transcribes and optimise your video content to its fullest potential. With a steadfast commitment to quality, security, and client satisfaction, Taurho is the premier agency for all transcription, translation, and subtitling needs.

Explore Their Services Further:

For more information on how Taurho Transcribes can contribute to your project’s success, visit their website at Taurho Transcribes and check out their blog for the latest insights and updates.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Technology


