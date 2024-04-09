Sezzle to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

Minneapolis, MN, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its first quarter 2024 results after the market close on May 08, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10188081/fc2ce10535

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Investors are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the call by emailing them to: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA



Investor Relations



+651 240 6001



investorrelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran



Media Enquiries



+651 403 2184



erin.foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzle.com.







Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com