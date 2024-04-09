Duncan Solutions Appoints Jason Sutton as Senior Vice President, Parking and Mobility Solutions

HORSEHEADS, N.Y., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duncan Solutions, a full-service transportation management company and a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions, is pleased to welcome Jason Sutton as Senior Vice President, Parking and Mobility Solutions.



“Jason brings decades of experience and an established track record of driving innovation in our industry,” says James Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, Duncan Solutions. “His forward-looking thought leadership will be invaluable as we continue growing our business, serving our clients, evolving our solutions, expanding our partnerships, and redefining mobility for motorists nationwide.”

“I am very excited to join Team Duncan,” says Sutton. “I’m deeply inspired by Duncan’s client partnerships, growth trajectory, and commitments to corporate responsibility and service excellence. I look forward to helping lead this dynamic parking program into the future.”

Prior to joining Duncan Solutions, Sutton held numerous leadership positions in the mobility space, including roles with SP Plus Corporation and most recently with Passport, Inc. Sutton’s influence as a thought leader will be on display immediately, as he will share his insights in the April episode of Barnacle’s Parking Happiness Podcast, in the May issue of International Parking & Mobility Institute’s (IPMI) Parking & Mobility magazine, during a Southwest Parking & Transportation Association (SWAPTA) webinar in June, and at the 2024 IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in June.

Duncan Solutions also announces the departure of Marc Lucey, who had been with the company since 2012. “Marc’s impact on our business’s growth and evolution has been immeasurable,” says Kennedy. “We thank him for his years of dedicated service and leadership, and we wish him continued success at Park Loyalty.”





Jason Sutton

Senior Vice President, Parking and Mobility Solutions

About Duncan Solutions

Duncan Solutions – part of the Navient family of companies – is a full-service transportation management company and a leading provider of parking and tolling management solutions. Duncan supports government and commercial clients with citation processing, debt collection, DMV registered owner identification, back-office transaction processing, omnichannel customer service center operations, and integrated on-street parking management solutions. Learn more at duncansolutions.com .

