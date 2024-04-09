Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below: