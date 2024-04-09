Leslie’s Appoints Benjamin Lindquist Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

PHOENIX, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”, “we”, “our”, “its”, or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Lindquist as Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective April 16, 2024. He succeeds Brad Gazaway, who is stepping down from his position as Chief Legal, Real Estate & Sustainability Officer & Corporate Secretary of Leslie’s, effective April 16, 2024, for personal reasons. Mr. Gazaway will remain employed by the Company as a Special Advisor to the CEO through December 31, 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition.



Mr. Lindquist has been an integral member of Leslie’s legal department since joining the Company in 2013. He has served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Leslie’s, including most recently as Vice President & Associate General Counsel. Mr. Lindquist holds a JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and a B.S. in Finance and Information Systems from the University of Utah.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Ben has proven his legal and business acumen during his ten years at the company. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as General Counsel and as part of Leslie’s leadership team. I am also grateful to Brad for his partnership and many contributions to Leslie’s during his time with the Company and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Mr. Lindquist commented, “I’m honored to be taking on the General Counsel role and excited to work more closely with Mike and the leadership team as we continue executing our strategic initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth.”

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.



