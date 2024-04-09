Certara to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7th, 2024 and Participate in the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

Certara also announced that Company management will participate at the upcoming BofA Securities Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present at 3:40PM PT on Tuesday, May 14th.

Live and archived webcasts of both the financial results conference call and the BofA presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Pan Communications

Certara@pancomm.com





