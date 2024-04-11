Chilton ISD Enhances Student Experience Through Comprehensive Campus Efficiency Initiatives

Construction begins on upgrades to outdoor lighting at Chilton ISD's football and track field.

CHILTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chilton Independent School District (ISD) is proud to announce its partnership with Schneider Electric in multiple efficiency projects that will modernize district facilities and significantly reduce utility costs. This collaboration aligns with the district's commitment to challenge, support, and grow its students by providing an optimal learning environment.

The energy efficiency project, already underway, will allow Chilton ISD to tackle its aging infrastructure issues, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the student experience. The district is projected to achieve an impressive average savings of $41,884 per year over the project's 20-year lifespan, reducing the district’s utility consumption by 19.5%.

Planned improvements include upgrades to both indoor and outdoor campus lighting with state-of-the-art LED technology and the installation of energy-efficient heating and air conditioning equipment.

Chilton ISD is also unveiling significant upgrades to its football and track field. These upgrades include the installation of new synthetic turf, which offers a more durable and consistent playing surface, an advanced shock pad designed to reduce injury risk for athletes, and a superior track surface that provides optimal conditions for both training and competitive events.

"We're making significant and continuous investments into our academic and athletic programs," said Brandon Hubbard, Superintendent at Chilton ISD. "Our goal is to enrich our students' experience from Pre-Kindergarten to High School, paving the way for a promising future."

For more information about the district’s initiatives, please contact Brandon Hubbard, Superintendent of Schools at Chilton ISD, at bhubbard@chiltonisd.org.

