RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Policy Advisor (Legislative Director)

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Policy Advisor (Legislative Director)

Job ID: 25778

Open To: Public

Open Period: April 9, 2024 – April 23, 2024

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand, and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED website at dmped.dc.gov.

Position Description

DMPED is seeking a Legislative Director to lead DMPED’s legislative efforts; assist in the development of policy and legislative priorities and initiatives; and manage and mentor a legislative team. A successful candidate will have strong written and oral communication skills and extensive legislative experience, including experience at the municipal level. In addition to leading DMPED’s legislative efforts, the incumbent will also coordinate legislative and policy efforts with DMPED Cluster Agencies (Office of Planning, Department of Housing and Community Development, Department of Small and Local Business Development, and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment).

Specific Responsibilities Include:

Legislative Strategy and Development:

Develop and execute comprehensive legislative strategies to advance DMPED's priorities and initiatives.

Identify legislative opportunities and potential challenges and recommend proactive solutions.

Monitor relevant legislative activities, proposed bills, and regulatory changes that may impact the DMPED’s operations and objectives.

Policy and Regulatory Analysis and Advocacy:

Conduct thorough analysis of legislative proposals, regulations, and policies affecting DMPED and DMPED Cluster Agencies.

Provide expert guidance and strategic advice to Deputy Mayor and other senior leaders on legislative and regulatory matters and their impact on DMPED and District Government.

Ensure that policy issues and recommendations are clearly defined and compliant with legal and statutory frameworks.

Advocate for DMPED's interests before the Council of the District of Columbia and other stakeholders.

Relationship Building and Stakeholder Engagement:

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with elected officials, government agencies, community organizations, and advocacy groups.

Collaborate with external partners to build coalitions, garner support for legislative initiatives, and address community concerns.

Represent DMPED at public meetings, hearings, and community forums to communicate priorities and initiatives.

Prepares presentations to community groups, stakeholders, and other interested organizations to ensure that the actions of DMPED and the views of the Deputy Mayor are accurately presented and consistent.

Legislative Research and Drafting:

Research and analyze legislative proposals, draft legislation, policy briefs, and other written materials as needed.

Prepare testimony, position papers, and presentations for legislative hearings and meetings.

Ensure accuracy and compliance with legal requirements in all legislative documents and communications.

Team Leadership and Management:

Supervise and mentor legislative staff, providing guidance, support, and professional development opportunities.

Coordinate the activities of the legislative team, assign tasks, and oversee project deadlines.

Foster a collaborative, equitable, and inclusive work environment that encourages innovation, creativity, and excellence.

Experience/Qualifications:

Must possess a LLB or Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA) at the time of appointment.

Must have at least three (3) years of post J.D. professional legal experience.

Must have previous managerial experience.

Familiarity with economic and community development is preferred.

Familiarity with the District of Columbia’s neighborhoods and business environments is preferred.

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Salary: This position is a grade 15 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $116,736 to $164,746. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

