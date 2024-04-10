OSF Digital Appoints Daniel Gonsalves as Vice President of Financial Services Delivery
Daniel’s Extensive Experience to Drive OSF’s Growth in the UKI MarketQUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Gonsalves as Vice President of Financial Services Delivery. Daniel brings experience and expertise from both the customer and consulting perspectives.
Daniel joins OSF Digital from his previous role as the Chief Technology Officer of KYC at Santander Bank, where he led groundbreaking initiatives in cloud migration and digital transformation. Notably, Daniel spearheaded the successful rollout of Santander Bank's Cloud Contact Centre program, which involved migrating 13,000 staff across 40 different business areas to Salesforce Financial Service Cloud in an impressive timeframe of just 8 months. Additionally, his leadership revolutionized the bank's digital onboarding process, reducing onboarding time from 7 days to a mere 3 minutes.
With a proven track record of success in the finance, retail, gaming, and technology sectors, Daniel also played a pivotal role in Santander Bank's Architectural Simplification project, further demonstrating his strategic vision and technical acumen.
Garry Larner, UKI Managing Director of OSF Digital, expressed his excitement about Daniel's appointment, stating, "This appointment is a significant milestone in our commitment to the UKI market, as OSF Digital continues to grow and expand in the UKI. Daniel's extensive experience and leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to serve our clients and navigate the dynamic landscape of our business."
In welcoming Daniel into OSF's Global Financial Services Team, Sean Catlin, VP of Global Financial Services, expressed his delight and highlighted the value Daniel would bring to the organization and its customers going forward. “Daniel’s transformative work with one of the world’s leading banks is a testament to his exceptional ability to navigate complex industry landscapes, pioneer customer-centric change at an extraordinary pace, and navigate the complex world of regulated industries. Integrating Daniel’s deep domain expertise into our team reinforces our commitment to spearheading transformative Salesforce solutions and building trust in the pathway to successful change for our customers. Daniel's role is pivotal as we extend our influence within the global financial services sector, enhancing Salesforce’s offerings and fortifying our standing as the No.1 trusted partner for transformative change.”
In his new role as Vice President of Financial Services Delivery, Daniel Gonsalves will be instrumental in driving OSF Digital's growth and success in the UKI market. Building upon the company's established reputation for excellence in retail solutions and digital innovation, Daniel will leverage his expertise to further strengthen OSF Digital's position as a leader in digital transformation services.
About OSF Digital
OSF Digital is a global AI-powered digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business success. With several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, a member of multiple Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, and a proven playbook for Customer 360 success, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With a client community spanning multiple industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.digital.
All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.
Salesforce, Financial Service Cloud and others are a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.
Sara Zammit
OSF Digital
+1 647-405-3197
email us here