Bridge The Gaps Partners For Thrive Athletic Conference
Bridge The Gaps has partnered with Stay Recruited and Lone Star College to bring Houston the Thrive Athletic Conference.SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge The Gaps, a registered non-profit 501(3)(c) organization based out of Spring, TX, has partnered with Stay Recruited and Lone Star College to bring Houston high school athletic students resources and information that will directly impact their athletic future.
The Thrive Athletic Conference, will take place on Saturday, May 18th from 12pm - 4pm CDT, and will review and cover all the information students need to be successful with the new N.I.L. rules, college readiness, career path assessment, and education information for athletes and non-athletes!
This conference is a must attend for high school students, athletes, and parents of student athletes and is FREE with registration. Seats are limited so we encourage students and their parents to register immediately.
For more information on the Thrive Athletic Conference, or how your organization can partner on this conference, please contact Omar Durham at info@bridgethegaps.org.
About Bridge The Gaps:
Bridge The Gaps is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps. Bridge The Gaps' vision is to reconnect students with education and teach them to be successful at home, in the classroom, in the community, and in life after high school. Bridge The Gaps believes all students should have access to the resources they need for mental, social, and physical wellness required to live healthy lives.
About Stay Recruited:
Stay Recruited is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of this organization is to promote and facilitate educational literacy, youth development, and any other activities that positively contribute to the furthering the success of young students.
