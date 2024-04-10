Virginia High School Heroes: The New Faces of Financial Literacy Advocacy
As financial literacy among Gen Z hits a new low, HS students are taking matters into their own hands, teaching money skills to elementary school students.
We hope parents and the public are motivated by the Teen Teach-In to reach out to their schools and ask that personal finance be incorporated in every grade level.”NEWPORT NEWS, VA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school teachers in Virginia are drawing attention to the importance of financial literacy and the need for effective financial education in the classroom by taking their students into local elementary schools to be “teachers” for the day, sharing what they’ve learned about money with their younger peers.
— Jump$tart President and CEO Laura Levine
Teachers in Newport News, Virginia Beach and Gretna have joined over 130 schools in 44 states in volunteering to participate in Teen Teach-In events throughout April, which is Financial Literacy Month. Media are welcome to attend their upcoming events on April 11th and April 22nd and 23rd.
As a part of the Jump$tart Teen Teach-In, high school students are developing and teaching personal finance lessons to their elementary school counterparts using resources made available by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting effective financial education into every school in America, and its many partners.
Jump$tart believes that all children need to understand personal finance, especially since many are interacting with finances from an early age thanks to gaming, digital currencies, peer-to-peer payments, and online purchasing. Yet, Generation Z, which includes all high school students across America, has the lowest level of financial literacy among five generations of Americans. The Jump$tart Teen Teach-In events are designed to alert parents, policymakers, and the general public about the need to for effective financial education to prepare our nation’s children for a safe and prosperous financial future.
“Parents are a natural source for providing guidance, but many families are unprepared or uncomfortable talking about finances with their kids. School is the obvious setting for ensuring all children have a grounding in personal finance – no matter their circumstances,” said Jump$tart President and CEO Laura Levine. “We hope parents and the public are motivated by the Teen Teach-In to reach out to their schools and ask that personal finance be incorporated in every grade level.”
The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of more than 100 national partner organizations and a network of independent state affiliates. The coalition’s partners and affiliates share a commitment to advancing financial literacy collaboratively, especially through effective financial education for our nation’s preschool through college-age youth. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month, co-publishes the National Standards for Personal Financial Education, and operates the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, National Educator Conference, and an online professional development for teachers.
