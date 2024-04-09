Howard's Appliances and Viking Range Enter Strategic Sales Alliance

Redefining approachable luxury, Howard's Appliances offers hands-on access to Viking's culinary excellence for chefs & professionals at its Experience Centers

LA HABRA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard's Appliances is expanding its lineup of luxury home appliances through a strategic sales alliance with Viking Range, an American company renowned for its industry-leading kitchen appliances. This marks a significant expansion of the retailer’s luxury home appliance offerings and reinforces its commitment to providing customers access to the finest culinary technology.

“Howard’s Appliances and Viking—a brand that represents the pinnacle of kitchen appliance innovation and design—belong together,” said Peter Boutros, CEO of Howard's Appliances. “This partnership allows us to offer our customers the ultimate culinary luxury, from the iconic Viking Ranges that introduced professional performance to the home kitchen to the latest advancements in appliance technology.”

Viking, synonymous with the culinary lifestyle and a pioneer in developing professional-grade ranges for the home kitchen, offers three complete lines of premium appliances, including cooking, ventilation, kitchen cleanup and refrigeration. Known for its innovative designs and features once reserved for commercial kitchens, Viking has revolutionized the luxury appliance market over the past 30 years.

“Howard's Appliances is dedicated to reinventing the luxury appliance shopping experience with knowledgeable product specialists who work closely with customers, design professionals, and architects to provide detailed product information and personalized service,” said Scott Grugel, President, Middleby Residential. “Our partnership exemplifies the mission of Howard's Appliances to offer accessible, approachable luxury and enrich the culinary experiences of home chefs across Southern California.”

Beginning in April, Howard's Appliances will begin assorting the Viking 3, 5 and 7 Series and the new award-winning RVL Collection, which debuted at KBIS 2024, at its 13 locations throughout Southern California and online at howards.com. The 3 Series brings outstanding power, advanced features and contemporary finishes, making professional-grade kitchens more accessible to aspiring home chefs. The Viking 5 Series, the original culinary revolution products, and the Viking 7 Series, adapted from Viking's commercial line, offer unmatched power and performance for the most demanding home chefs.

The Viking collection will join Howard's Appliances lineup, offering a new level of renowned design, advanced features, and performance for passionate home chefs. Discover the future of culinary luxury at Howard's Appliances and the difference Viking brings to the modern luxury kitchen at howards.com/luxury.

About Howard's Appliances

Howard's Appliances is Southern California's oldest and most reputable independent retailer of premier appliances, TVs and mattresses. Established in 1946, it has been an employee-owned company since 1976. With a network of 13 locations, including seven Experience Centers, Howard's Appliances disrupts the retail experience through strategic partnerships with leading brands, offering interactive and immersive showcases of luxury home appliance technologies in an approachable and welcoming environment. Discover the Howard’s Appliances difference at howards.com.