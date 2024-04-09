ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame Remembers Roland Attenborough and Greg Brown
The membership of ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame acknowledges the passing of Hall of Fame members Roland Attenborough and Greg Brown.
These early inductees into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame will be remembered with respect and fondness for their significant contributions to the ESOP community at large.”WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame exists to help preserve the history of the ESOP advisor community through the induction of those individuals who have played a significant role in the community throughout the years.
— Jack Veale
Roland Attenborough and Greg Brown were two such individuals. Jack Veale, Founder of ESOP Advisors Hall of Fame said, "These early inductees into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame will be remembered with respect and fondness for their significant contributions to the ESOP community at large and their friendship with other ESOP advisors along the way."
ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame Remembers Roland Attenborough.
Roland Attenborough was a highly regarded ESOP lawyer who was on the ground floor of ESOP developments in the USA.
“I am saddened by the news of Roland’s passing. Roland was a friend to many, encouraging and supporting employee ownership. It was Roland's passion and stories that prompted me to fund the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame website and populate the membership. I will miss him and his humor.” – Jack Veale
Read more about Roland Attenborough here: https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-roland-attenborough.html
ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame Remembers Greg Brown.
Greg Brown was a widely respected ESOP lawyer who, from the early days of ESOPs, was a steady hand and reliable guide to companies wishing to transition to ESOPs.
“I lost a good friend with Greg's passing. I was not alone. I learned a great deal from his friendship with me. Greg was one of a small group of supporters who without their help and wisdom, ESOPMarketplace would not be here today! I am sad with Greg's passing, and wish his wife, Joy, my condolences.” - Jack Veale
Read more about Greg Brown here:
https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-greg-brown.html
What is the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame?
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame is an effort by the membership of ESOPMarketplace.com to establish a comprehensive timeline of ESOP history that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of individuals who have played a key role in developing the understanding and practice of ESOPs.
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame timeline highlights key events such as the publication of seminal texts that developed the idea of employee ownership, important legislation that established rules for employee ownership plans, and ways in which the ESOP community organized and formed bodies to promote ESOPs and disseminate information about the plans.
About ESOPMarketplace.com
ESOPMarketplace.com is the premier online location for finding the most competent and experienced ESOP lawyers, trustees, advisors, and consultants in North America. These ESOP professionals work carefully with the parties involved in an ESOP to achieve the most favorable outcomes in the implementation and running of an ESOP.
To learn more about ESOPMarketplace.com, go to www.esopmarketplace.com.
Contact:
PTCFO, Inc
48 Walkley Road, West Hartford, CT 06119-1345
Phone: 860.232.9858
Jack Veale
ESOPMarketplace
+1 8602329858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube