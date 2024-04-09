Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Massachusetts Company

Lowell, MA-based Mammoth joins the Sciens family of companies in the Northeast

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has finalized the acquisition of Lowell, Massachusetts-based Mammoth companies, which includes Mammoth Fire Alarms (MFA) and Property Protection Monitoring (PPM) in Lowell, MA and Mammoth Fire Protection Systems (MFPS) in Hudson, NH. This acquisition adds to the company’s existing Northeast service area, where Mammoth employees will join hundreds of current Sciens employees to serve an expanded customer base.

“Mammoth is proud to have served the New England area for three decades and honored to partner with a company like Sciens, who can add our expertise and years of experience to their existing Northeast footprint,” said Charles Beaulieu, president of Mammoth. “We’re excited to be able to offer our customers even more options in this region, and thrilled that this merger will allow for more growth opportunities for our valued employees given our common company cultures and values.”

Since 1991, Mammoth has earned a reputation as a leading independent fire system provider in New England. They offer a one-stop shop that includes design, installation and service of fire alarms, fire sprinklers, suppression and even system monitoring through their UL listed central station. Mammoth’s systems protect facilities around New England, including major universities and hospital campuses, large and small commercial buildings, elementary and secondary schools, and industrial sites.

“Our Northeast presence has been strong for some time now and our growth journey is not slowing down. The addition of Mammoth and its established team of well over 100 employees to this region opens even more doors for us to serve valuable customers in the great states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and beyond,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Their comprehensive portfolio compliments that of Sciens and we’re thrilled to partner with them for continued growth that has positioned us as one of the largest independent fire and life safety integrators in the United States.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Mammoth

Established in 1991, Mammoth Fire Alarms is a leading independent fire alarm equipment distributor in New England. Through their three-tiered approach, they offer fire alarm systems and service, as well as monitoring, sprinkler, and suppression. For more information, please visit: https://www.mammothfire.com.

Contact:

Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785