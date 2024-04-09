Construction Complete on Regina Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, April 9 - Released on April 9, 2024

Furnishing and Staff Recruitment are Underway for Opening Later This Year

Construction of the new Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at 1320 Albert Street is now 100 per cent complete. Staff recruitment is underway, installation and testing of equipment and furnishings will take place over the coming weeks.

"Improving access to health care for Saskatchewan residents is a top priority for our government," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "The Regina Urgent Care Centre will provide a more suitable option for urgent health concerns that can't wait until tomorrow, reserving Emergency Departments for treatment of life-threatening health conditions. I look forward to returning this summer for the grand opening event."

"Today marks a milestone in our commitment to health care accessibility," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "With the construction of the Regina Urgent Care Centre now complete, we stand poised to deliver essential services to our community. Together, we are building a healthier, stronger future for Regina, ensuring that quality care is always within reach."

Open 24-hours, seven-days-a-week, the new UCC will function as an alternative to Emergency Departments for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention.

Services will include:

injury care including suturing services, sprains and casting;

minor ailments including treatment of infections, fevers, flu symptoms, rashes and dehydration and mild to moderate asthma;

on-site basic diagnostic imaging and laboratory services; and

mental health and addictions services including screening and assessment, counselling, connection to resources and referrals.

The Mental Health and Addictions Unit will have its own dedicated entrance and intake/waiting area for discreet and confidential support.

"We are excited to have reached this significant milestone in the construction of the UCC and look forward to improving access to care for patients through this innovative care model," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Andrew Will said. "The UCC provides members of the public with a new alternative for seeking care, including those needing mental health and addictions support."

"Hospitals of Regina Foundation is pleased to support Regina's new Urgent Care Centre, through an investment of $2.4 million, providing all the technology, equipment, furniture and fixtures for the Centre," Hospitals of Regina Foundation President and CEO Dino Sophocleous said. "This significant addition to Regina's health care capacity will provide Regina with a new option for 24/7 access to urgent care, including mental health, supporting the best local care possible for our community."

"Graham Construction is proud to have been part of this landmark, first of its kind, health care facility now complete and ready to begin full operation," Graham Construction Director Randy Schentag said. "Projects like this are planned and built through significant effort by dedicated team members that share a common vision to enhance the standards of care and safety of health care delivery in our province. As a local contractor, Graham Construction is honored to have been able to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to bring this vision to life and contribute to the positive impact this new facility will have on our city."

Construction of the UCC began in the Spring of 2022. Government has committed $9.82 million in the 2024-25 budget and ongoing funding of $17.82 million annually, for physicians, staffing and non-salary, as well as IMIT operations.

An opening date is expected this summer once staff are in place and training has been completed.

