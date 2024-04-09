Acting President presents gifts to revolution contributors, border guards in Tây Ninh

VIETNAM, April 9 - TÂY NINH – Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Tuesday visited the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Việt Nam - a special national historical relic site - and presented gifts to revolution contributors and soldiers at Xa Mát international border gate in Tân Biên District in the southwestern province of Tây Ninh.

The activities were part of the events held to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2024), and the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

At the former headquarters of the Central Office for South Vietnam, Xuân offered incense at the memorial house dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh and visited the exhibition house and historical sites.

When visiting the Xa Mát international border gate, Xuân praised the performance of its officers and soldiers and recognised their role in advising Party committees and local authorities on national defence-security and foreign affairs, which have contributed to building the political system at the grassroots and socio-economic development in border areas.

The border guards have closely connected with residents, helping them improve the material and spiritual lives and join border guards in protecting the borderline and border markers.

Xuan asked the border guards to keep promoting traditions, overcoming difficulties and challenges, and fulfilling their assigned political tasks.

They were urged to strengthen defence diplomacy and contribute to the stability and development of Tân Biên District in particular and Tây Ninh Province in general.

She asked Tây Ninh border guards to continue to coordinate closely with local military and police forces to ensure security in the province, and promptly prevent all types of cross-border crimes. She also expected the border guards will fulfill their political tasks in the new situation.

On this occasion, Xuân visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mother Phan Thị Hợi in Thạnh Tây Commune and wounded soldier Đinh Văn Lâm in Tân Biên Town.

She expressed her deep gratitude for their contributions to the cause of national liberation, reunification, and implementing international obligations.

The Acting President requested leaders of Party Committee and administrations at all levels of Tây Ninh province continue to pay attention to taking care of policy beneficiary families in the locality. – VNS