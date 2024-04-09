Seven incumbent, former officials with wrongdoings expelled from Party

VIETNAM, April 9 -

HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on Tuesday discussed and enforced disciplinary actions against Party members involved in misconduct in the provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ngãi, Phú Yên, Hà Giang, and Gia Lai.

The Secretariat looked into the cases of Lê Duy Thành, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation to and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vĩnh Phúc Province; Đặng Văn Minh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegatio to and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province; Cao Khoa, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province; and Phạm Đình Cự, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Yên province.

The cases of Hà Hoàng Việt Phương, member of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and head of the Dung Quất Economic Zone and Quảng Ngãi Industrial Parks Authority; Nguyễn Thế Bình, member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of and Director of the Department of Education and Training of Hà Giang Province; and Nguyễn Tư Sơn, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Education and Training of Gia Lai Province also came under discussion.

After reviewing the suggestions put forth by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat has identified that the aforementioned individuals have displayed a decline in their political ideologies, moral values, and personal lifestyles. Furthermore, they have committed severe violations of the Party's rules and the State's laws during the execution of their designated responsibilities. Additionally, they have transgressed the regulations governing the conduct of Party members and the obligation to serve as role models. These actions have resulted in grave consequences, raised public apprehension, and had a significantly detrimental effect on the reputation of local Party organisations and administrations.

Given the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of their wrongdoings and pursuant to the Party’s regulations on disciplinary measures for violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel all the seven individuals from the Party.

It also requested relevant agencies to impose timely administrative disciplinary measures that match the Party's disciplinary measures. – VNS