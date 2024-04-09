NA Chairman meets China’s top political advisor, attends 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-China flight route

VIETNAM, April 9 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ continues his China visit on Tuesday, with a meeting with the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in which both leaders praised the cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

They agreed to further promote the collaboration between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) as policy advisors to their respective countries.

The third friendship exchange event is expected to be held between VFF and CPPCC, following the successful second conference in November last year.

NA Chairman Huệ requested that the two sides maintain high-level, people-to-people exchanges and promote trade growth in a sustainable and balanced manner, as well as cooperation in road and railway traffic.

Chinese businesses are encouraged to invest in Việt Nam, especially in the fields of green growth, digital economy, climate change and environmental protection, while taking advantage of the great tourism potential.

CPPCC Chairman Wang Huning reiterated the ties between China and Việt Nam and their mutual interests, noting that China considers Việt Nam a priority in its foreign policy with neighbouring states.

The CPPCC supports exchanges between the Vietnamese and Chinese people as well as stronger trade-investment collaboration in transport infrastructure, building smart border gates, new energy, mineral mining, science-technology and education, while working with the VFF to contribute to the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

NA Chairman Huệ also invited Wang to visit Việt Nam when having the opportunity.

On the same day, the Vietnamese top legislator attended a ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Việt Nam-China flight route.

Vietnam Airlines has made 100,000 flights to China with nearly 12 million passengers and 166,000 tonnes of goods over the past three decades.

The flag carrier of Việt Nam was also one of the first airlines to resume flights to China and played an active role in tourism and aviation promotion following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese tourists make up a large percentage of international arrivals in Việt Nam at approximately 30 per cent, with significant spending power.

Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines plan to continue expanding key flight routes between the two countries, such as Guangzhou-HCM City and Nha Trang-Shenzhen to meet the demands of the people and contribute to each country’s growth. — VNS