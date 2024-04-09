What we’re watching: Weekly disaster update, April 8

We know all too well that disaster can strike anytime, anywhere in the world. Some disasters make headlines; others do not. Here at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), we monitor the status of disasters worldwide and compile a list of the ones we’re tracking weekly, along with relevant disaster-related media coverage.

Here’s what we’re watching for the week of April 8, 2024.

New or Emerging Disasters

Earthquake – Taiwan: A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on April 3, leaving at least 13 dead and nearly 1,000 injured. Despite being the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years, the toll on the islands was relatively contained due to Taiwan’s excellent earthquake preparedness and response plans, strict building codes, a world-class seismological network and widespread public education campaigns. Such measures have improved Taiwan’s resilience to earthquakes and mitigate damage and loss of life, potentially catastrophic in places with low resilience and preparedness to such disasters.

As of April 5, over 650 people remain stranded in locations cut off by damage but in contact with rescue teams.

Disease — Texas: The CDC issued a health alert on April 5 after a person in Texas was diagnosed with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza after contact with infected dairy cows. Commonly called “bird flu,” this is the first known instance globally of a person catching this version from a mammal. It is also believed to be the first time the virus has been transmitted to cattle. However, no evidence of person-to-person spread or infection from milk or meat from livestock has been reported so far.

The bird flu outbreak in dairy cows has affected at least 13 herds across six states, and approximately 1.9 million pullets and laying hens from the largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. These birds, representing 3.6% of the company’s flock, were destroyed after the infection was found in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s Texas facility. Cat infections have also been reported in Texas recently.

Flooding — Pennsylvania: Heavy rainfall within 72 hours caused Pittsburgh rivers to reach their highest levels in nearly two decades. Flood-prone sections of the city were closed after significant floods were recorded, particularly from the Ohio River.

After water recedes and clean-up crews remove mud and debris from the area, an assessment of damages to parks, trails and buildings is expected to occur on April 9. Towns around Pittsburgh also experienced heavy flooding and landslides, forcing roads and businesses to close and some from their homes.

Drought — Zimbabwe: On April 3, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national disaster caused by prolonged drought. With low rainfall due to El Niño and grain shortages, the country needs $2 billion for humanitarian assistance to address hunger and food insecurity.

In addition to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi declared states of disaster due to drought in the last two months. Some say this may be the worst drought sweeping southern Africa in decades.

Flooding — Kazakhstan and Russia: More than 4,000 people were evacuated from the Orenburg region in southwest Russia near the Kazakhstan border after the Ural River burst through a dam and flooded more than 6,000 homes. Authorities in Orenburg described it as the worst flooding to hit the region since records began. The floods displaced nearly 75,000 people and about 60,000 farm animals in Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this was the worst disaster in 80 years.

Russian authorities estimate the waters will dissipate after April 20, and damages will amount to about $227 million. Five casualties have been reported as of April 8 in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tornado – Central U.S.: A powerful line of storms passed through the U.S. on April 2, causing tornadoes in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. At least nine tornadoes touched down in Kentucky and southern Indiana, resulting in at least 10 people injured and one casualty due to an accident during the intense storms. Four low-grade tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio, bringing heavy rain and resulting in at least 44 flood reports. West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency after an EF-2 left debris on the streets, damaged buildings and nearly 140,000 residents without power.

For more, see our 2024 U.S. Tornadoes disaster profile.

Wildfire – Oklahoma: On April 6, multiple fires were reported across northwestern Oklahoma, burning over 5,200 acres (about 2,104 hectares). Around 300 people were evacuated from the town of Sharon, and two volunteer firefighters were in recovery after sustaining burns while battling the fires. The fires were fueled by winds at 60 mph. No residential structures were burned; as of April 8, it stands at 45% contained.

For more, see our 2024 North American Wildfires disaster profile.

Previous/Ongoing Disasters

Technological disaster – Maryland: Since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, salvage, search and clean-up efforts have been ongoing. Officials have also established a temporary alternate channel for clean-up vessels.

The Army Corps of Engineers plans to open a limited-access channel for container ships by the end of April and restore the port’s normal capacity by May 31. Over 50 salvage divers and 12 cranes are on site to support clean-up and debris removal efforts.

Six construction workers were killed on March 26. As of April 8, the bodies of three men were recovered, while three others remain missing.

Tropical Cyclone – Madagascar: Tropical Cyclone Gamane hit Madagascar on March 27 and left 18 people dead and four people missing. The government declared a national emergency on April 3. Around 535,000 people were affected, more than 18,800 homes flooded, and 22 health centers and 165 classrooms were damaged. As of an April 3 update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, emergency relief stocks were alarmingly low. Critical needs were identified as food, water treatment products, debris clean-up efforts, healthcare services and medicine. Additional funding is needed to ensure relief supplies are delivered through cargo air assistance.

In addition to the disasters listed above, we actively monitor the following disasters or humanitarian emergencies. For more information, see the relevant disaster profiles, which are updated regularly.

Complex Humanitarian Emergencies – Central African Republic

Many places worldwide are experiencing emergencies caused by conflict, climate change, drought, famine, economic challenges and other conditions that combine to create a complex humanitarian emergency (CHE). CDP maintains complete profiles on several CHEs, and what CDP considers Level 1 CHEs are profiled in this weekly blog post and tracked.