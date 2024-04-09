Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,527 in the last 365 days.

2Blades Welcomes Appolinaire Djikeng to Board of Directors

Appolinaire Djikeng Professional Headshot

Diana Horvath Welcomes Appolinaire to Board

Professor Djikeng is the 4th Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Senior Director for the CGIAR.

EVANSTON, IL, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Blades is pleased to announce the appointment of Appolinaire Djikeng to its Board of Directors. Professor Djikeng is the 4th Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Senior Director for the Livestock-based systems of the CGIAR.

“2Blades has enjoyed many years of fruitful collaboration with Professor Djikeng, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board,” stated Diana Horvath, President and Co-Founder of 2Blades. “Professor Djikeng is widely respected for his work and commitment to supporting science innovations for advancing African crop and animal agriculture. He will be a valuable addition in guiding 2Blades’ strategic direction as we pursue sustainable, climate-smart solutions in agriculture and food security.”

Prior to ILRI and the CGIAR, Professor Djikeng was Director of the Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) and based at the Roslin Institute, and Professor and Chair for Tropical Agriculture and Sustainable Development at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.

Professor Djikeng has over 20 years’ research, research management and institutional development experience in academia and in international not for profit research institutions in Africa, Europe and the USA. He co-founded the African Animal Breeding Network (AABNET) with the aim to drive the development and dissemination of livestock improved and most suitable genetics and broader sustainable genetic improvement solutions in Africa. He also co-founded the African Biogenome project (AfricaBP) – a community of practice of scientists and related professionals, policy makers and stakeholders with the aim to harness the power of genomics for the characterization, conservation, and sustainable use of biodiversity in Africa.

Professor Djikeng is Honorary Professor at the University of Queensland, Center for Animal Science (Australia), Professor at The Roslin Institute, The University of Edinburgh (UK), and Distinguished Professor at the University of South Africa.


For more information about 2Blades and its work, visit www.2blades.org

Wilson Paine
2Blades
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

2Blades Welcomes Appolinaire Djikeng to Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more