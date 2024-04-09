2Blades Welcomes Appolinaire Djikeng to Board of Directors
Professor Djikeng is the 4th Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Senior Director for the CGIAR.EVANSTON, IL, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2Blades is pleased to announce the appointment of Appolinaire Djikeng to its Board of Directors. Professor Djikeng is the 4th Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and Senior Director for the Livestock-based systems of the CGIAR.
“2Blades has enjoyed many years of fruitful collaboration with Professor Djikeng, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board,” stated Diana Horvath, President and Co-Founder of 2Blades. “Professor Djikeng is widely respected for his work and commitment to supporting science innovations for advancing African crop and animal agriculture. He will be a valuable addition in guiding 2Blades’ strategic direction as we pursue sustainable, climate-smart solutions in agriculture and food security.”
Prior to ILRI and the CGIAR, Professor Djikeng was Director of the Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) and based at the Roslin Institute, and Professor and Chair for Tropical Agriculture and Sustainable Development at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.
Professor Djikeng has over 20 years’ research, research management and institutional development experience in academia and in international not for profit research institutions in Africa, Europe and the USA. He co-founded the African Animal Breeding Network (AABNET) with the aim to drive the development and dissemination of livestock improved and most suitable genetics and broader sustainable genetic improvement solutions in Africa. He also co-founded the African Biogenome project (AfricaBP) – a community of practice of scientists and related professionals, policy makers and stakeholders with the aim to harness the power of genomics for the characterization, conservation, and sustainable use of biodiversity in Africa.
Professor Djikeng is Honorary Professor at the University of Queensland, Center for Animal Science (Australia), Professor at The Roslin Institute, The University of Edinburgh (UK), and Distinguished Professor at the University of South Africa.
For more information about 2Blades and its work, visit www.2blades.org
