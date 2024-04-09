Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market to Reach $976.45 Million by 2031, Registering 3.02% CAGR
Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market Growth is Driven by Rising Prevalence of Pancreatic and Biliary Disorders Drives SustainedAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market has emerged as a key component within the healthcare industry, driven by the rising prevalence of pancreatic and biliary disorders worldwide. These stents play a crucial role in maintaining the patency of the pancreatic and biliary ducts, reduce symptoms, and facilitating better clinical outcomes for patients. As medical technology continues to advance, the market for pancreatic and biliary stents has witnessed significant growth, with an excess of innovative products entering the market.
Market Size:
According to SNS Insider, the Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market was valued at USD 770 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach 976.45 Mn in 2031, and grow at a CAGR of 3.02% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Market Scope:
The scope of the Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market extends across various regions globally, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of pancreatic and biliary diseases, technological advancements in stent design, and growing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures are driving Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market growth. Additionally, the market is characterized by the presence of key players actively engaged in research and development to introduce novel stent designs with enhanced efficacy and biocompatibility.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1201
Impact of Recession and Geopolitical Tensions:
The global recession has had a mixed impact on the Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market. While economic downturns may lead to reduced healthcare spending in some regions, the prevalence of pancreatic and biliary disorders remains largely unaffected, ensuring sustained demand for stent products. However, supply chain disruptions and financial constraints faced by healthcare facilities may temporarily hamper market growth. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war can potentially disrupt the supply of raw materials and medical devices, leading to supply shortages and price fluctuations in the market.
Market Analysis:
The Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by several factors. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative stent designs with improved performance and biocompatibility, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing complications. Moreover, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, coupled with a growing preference for outpatient treatments, is fuelling market expansion. Additionally, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches by key players are contributing to market growth.
Major Key Players Covered in Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market Report:
• Boston Scientific Corp
• Becton Dickinson and Co
• ConMed Corp
• Hobbs Medical Inc Medtronic Plc
• Olympus Corp
• Hellman & Friedman LLC.
• Cook Group Inc
• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc
Key Segments Covered in Report:
By Product Type
• Metal Stents
• Plastic Stents
By Applications
• Bilio-pancreatic leakages
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Benign Biliary strictures
• Others
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Speciality Clinics
• Others
Segment Analysis:
The market for pancreatic and biliary stents can be segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and region. Product types include plastic stents, metal stents, and bioabsorbable stents, among others. Metal stents, particularly self-expandable metal stents (SEMS), dominate the market owing to their superior mechanical properties and longer patency compared to plastic stents. Materials used in stent manufacturing comprise stainless steel, nitinol, and biodegradable polymers, among others. End-users of pancreatic and biliary stents include hospitals, ambulatory surgical canters, and specialty clinics. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of pancreatic and biliary disorders.
Check Discount on this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/1201
Recent Developments:
• Key players in the Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market are actively engaged in strategic initiatives to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge.
• The major developments include product launches, regulatory approvals, collaborations, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced a novel fully covered metal stent equipped with antimicrobial coatings, aiming to reduce the risk of stent-related infections.
• Similarly, ABC Medical Inc. collaborated with a leading research institution to develop a bioabsorbable pancreatic stent with prolonged drug elution capabilities, enhancing patient comfort and reducing the need for repeat interventions.
Key Takeaways:
• The Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, driven by the increasing prevalence of pancreatic and biliary disorders and technological advancements in stent design.
• Despite challenges posed by economic downturns and geopolitical tensions, sustained demand for stent products is expected to fuel market growth. Key players are focused on innovation and strategic collaborations to address unmet clinical needs and gain a competitive advantage.
• As the market continues to evolve, emphasis on patient-centric approaches and value-based healthcare delivery will be paramount in driving favourable outcomes and ensuring long-term market sustainability.
Buy Pancreatic and Biliary Stents Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1201
About US:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube