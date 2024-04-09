Penpot Launches Version 2.0 of Open Source Collaboration Platform

New breakthrough features streamline workflows for designers and developers

MADRID, Spain , April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penpot, creators of the leading open-source design and prototyping platform, today launched Penpot 2.0. This major upgrade unlocks powerful collaborative features and customizations that streamline creative workflows between design and engineering teams.



"The current UI design market is set to grow 75% between 2021 and 20301 as a result of increased customer demand for faster, better software across devices," said Penpot CEO Pablo Ruiz-Múzquiz. "This is putting pressure on designers and devs everywhere to build quality products faster, and within the same environment. Penpot 2.0 directly responds to this migration with a revolutionary code-based declarative design approach, enabling professionals to finally experience a symbiosis between design and code."

The debut of Penpot 2.0 offers users professional-grade tools updated to meet the community's rising expectations and evolving need for a platform that fosters collaboration and gets designers and developers speaking the same language. Headlining capabilities include CSS Grid Layout, advanced Component Libraries, and an updated UI designed for an intuitive experience.

CSS Grid Layout enables designers to create responsive systems matching developer coding constructs for clean handoff. Designers’ visions are maintained by incorporating web standards within the design file.

Component Libraries have been revamped with a new data structure to help designers and large teams build extensive design systems more modularly. Components promote the systematic reuse of common UI elements across multiple flows.

Intuitive New UI offers an accessible interface designed to streamline user experience, allowing for more time spent creating, driving performance gains that support collaboration at scale. The UI is powered by performance upgrades built to support large design projects.

Additional features include HTML markup added to the existing SVG and CSS styles, Dark and Light themes, and "image as fill" to maintain image ratios. These updates enable fluid collaboration by giving design and engineering teams the same language and tools to build products alongside each other instead of in separate environments.

"Penpot 2.0 is an open-source product that fosters collaboration by breaking down barriers between designers and devs," Ruiz-Múzquiz continued. "Born from user needs, our design-as-code approach creates a shared language and set of standards that unifies the development process and accelerates the creation of high-quality products. By embracing a community-centered mindset, Penpot 2.0 drives rapid evolution and adaptation, empowering teams to collaborate efficiently without constraints."

Since its launch in 2021, Penpot has grown to include more than 600,000 professionals and 120,000 teams currently using the platform. Boasting an impressive 1 to 1.5 ratio of designers to devs, and on track to surpass the desired 1 to 2 ratio with the release of version 2.0, Penpot is largely credited as the leading disruptor of collaboration platforms, equally responding to the needs of all professionals:

"Penpot lowers the barriers of participation in design for everyone building software together, enabling designers and developers to collaborate in a more inclusive and streamlined way. The wall where designs are thrown back and forth between designers and developers is gone. The upstream software projects I work on use Penpot as a central repository for designs and a central collaboration hub. As a designer, I don't have to exhaustively document my design choices - developers can generate sample code with my design intentions built-in, saving time and making a smoother collaboration. The software teams I work with find that Penpot also makes onboarding new designers and developers onto projects much easier with its accessible and friendly interface. Best of all - it's OPEN SOURCE!"

-Máirín Duffy, Senior Principal User Experience Engineer, Red Hat

"Penpot is a great path towards design jobs and education without limits. It allows people from developing countries to participate in the industry as well - on a level playing field. This open approach is what makes it unique and fundamentally human friendly."

- Michał Malewicz, Founder at Squareblack / Hype4.Academy

Penpot 2.0 exemplifies the platform's commitment to user freedom and control as open source software designed to adapt to existing systems. With Penpot 2.0, workflows evolve creatively as a result of community-steered expansion, not behind walled gardens.

About Penpot

Penpot is the first open-source, collaborative design tool that brings together designers and developers to build beautiful products. More than 600,000 professionals and 120,000 teams use Penpot for professional design projects. Built by Penpot’s product team with strong community backing, Penpot allows teams to build seamlessly together — maintaining designers' visions without being lost in code translation and helping devs build products faster. At the heart of these more fluid workflows are shared tooling, integrations, language, and open standards, which allow for efficient and effective collaboration. Kaleidos, an open-source tech startup founded in 2011 dedicated to developing open-source products. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain under the leadership of founding CEO Pablo Ruiz-Múzquiz. Kaleidos is challenging the status quo of how design and development fail to function in the current dynamic of teams. Visit these links to learn more about Penpot , Penpot’s community , and the upcoming Penpot Fest happening in June 2024 in Barcelona.

