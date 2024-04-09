Heidelberg Materials North America Announces New Texas Lehigh Cement Company Slag Facility in Houston

Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce that Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP, its fifty-fifty joint venture with Eagle Materials Inc., will be starting production at a new slag cement facility in Houston, Texas, this summer.

Irving, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce that Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP, its fifty-fifty joint venture with Eagle Materials Inc., will be starting production at a new slag cement facility in Houston, Texas, this summer.

Construction of the new slag cement facility is substantially complete. The new plant is expected to have an annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 500,000 tons to supplement the Texas Lehigh cement manufacturing plant in Buda, Texas.

“Heidelberg Materials North America’s investment in Texas Lehigh Cement Company’s new slag facility is aligned with our ambitious sustainability goals and our commitment to significantly reduce our own carbon footprint by 2030,” said Chris Hobby, President of Heidelberg Materials North America’s Southwest Region and Board Member for Texas Lehigh Cement Company. “The start-up of this new plant will enable the Texas Lehigh Cement Company to broaden its support for sustainable and resilient construction projects throughout the state of Texas.”

With this new facility, Texas Lehigh Cement Company strengthens its cementitious footprint in the fast-growing Texas market to better meet the increasing demand for more sustainable and resilient building materials and to meaningfully reduce the carbon intensity of its product portfolio.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

About Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP

Texas Lehigh Cement Company is a fifty-fifty joint venture between Eagle Materials Inc. and Heidelberg Materials North America and has been in continuous operation since 1978. The joint venture was formed in 1986 and operates a cement facility in Buda, Texas, and distribution facilities throughout central and south Texas.

