Scam Centres, Ceasefires and Distrust: China-Myanmar Relations Since the Coup (Online Event, 8 April 2024)

China has more leverage in Myanmar than any other foreign power. While it cannot dictate outcomes, it has significant influence over events.

In this online event, Crisis Group’s Senior Adviser on Myanmar, Richard Horsey, is joined by external experts to discuss the current state of China-Myanmar relations, Beijing’s tacit support for the rebel offensive launched on 27 October in Myanmar’s northeast, and the implications for international policy on Myanmar.

The panel discussed the proliferation of scam centres in Myanmar in recent years, the impact this has had on Chinese policy and its acquiescence to the offensive led by ethnic armed groups on its border in a blitzkrieg operation that delivered some of the Myanmar military’s most humiliating defeats in its history. The event follows the launch of our briefing Scam Centres and Ceasefires: China-Myanmar Ties Since the Coup.