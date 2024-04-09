PM meets with Viettel to discuss high-tech defense

VIETNAM, April 9 -

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held discussions with the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) on Tuesday regarding the T-09 programme and Viettel's high-tech national defence industry research and production activities.

Attending the meeting were General Phan Văn Giang, Member of the Politburo, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence; central party members including Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Hồng, as well as leaders from various ministries and sectors.

During the meeting, Lieutenant General Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and General Director of the Military Industry – Telecommunications Group, reported on the results of implementing the T-09 programme and some key tasks assigned by the Party, State and Central Military Commission to enhance the country's national defence capabilities.

Specifically, Viettel has mastered the design, integration and core technologies of high-tech national defence products, successfully produced and delivered several strategic products for military use.

Having achieved positive results in the T-09 programme, Viettel has received direct guidance and direction from the Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, and Chief of the General Staff.

The agencies and units within the Ministry of National Defence have effectively coordinated, contracted, guided and supported Viettel in implementing specific tasks such as developing technical features, strategies, investments, procurement, evaluation and product acceptance. Other ministries, departments and sectors have also participated and supported the Ministry of National Defence in forming breakthrough policy mechanisms.

Acknowledging and commending Viettel's task performance, PM Chính highly appreciated Viettel's remarkable development strides.

According to Chính, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, and the direct execution by the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, Việt Nam has made significant strides in developing high-tech national defence industries.

A year after his visit in 2023, Chính observed that Viettel has shown improvement in five key areas: experience, confidence, professionalism, product quality and workforce competence.

Viettel's research and development, particularly of strategic products, are instrumental in laying the groundwork for Việt Nam's proactive, self-reliant, resilient, modern national defence industry, leveraging internal strength as a crucial factor and integrating tightly with the national industry.

The Prime Minister directed Viettel to build on its achievements, focusing on enhancing the semiconductor industry's effectiveness and diversification.

Under the close guidance of the government's leadership, Thắng, representing Viettel, reaffirmed the company's commitment to fulfilling its tasks excellently, contributing to army modernisation and national industry development. VNS