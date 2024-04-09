Large Format Printer Market to Surpass USD 14.54 billion by 2030, Report by SNS Insider
Large Format Printer Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis & Report Scope:
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Large Format Printer Market Size reached USD 9.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 14.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The large format printers’ market is experiencing substantial growth driven by increased demand in sectors such as textiles, e-commerce, and retail. These printers are important for businesses as they allow for the creation of customized visuals and branding materials, which in turn enhance consumer engagement and competitiveness in the market. Large format printing plays an important role in creating captivating packaging, displays, and signs that are instrumental in attracting customers and boosting sales. As businesses continue to prioritize visual appeal and personalized marketing strategies, the demand for large format printers is expected to rise further. This trend is also fueled by advancements in printing technology, making these printers more efficient, cost-effective, and capable of producing high-quality outputs. The market analysis indicates a positive outlook for the large format printing industry, driven by its diverse applications and value proposition for businesses across various sectors.
Top Companies Featured in Large Format Printer Market Report:
• EPSON
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Hewlett-Packard
• Konica Minolta
• Xerox Corporation
• Kyocera Corporation
• Roland Corporation
• Mutoh
• ARC Document Solutions
• GFA-GEVAERT
• Mimaki Engineering
• Lexmark
• Agfa-Gevaert
• Durst Phototechnik
• DILLI Illustrate
• SwissQprint
• Canon Inc.
• Ricoh
Large format printers, also known as wide format printers, are important for printing large designs and materials that standard printers cannot accommodate due to their size. These printers find applications in various industries such as textiles, signage, CAD and technical printing, advertising posters, and more. Advancements in printing technologies and the availability of diverse inks have expanded the applications of large format printers, thereby driving market growth. The emphasis on large and technical graphics further fuels market expansion.
Segment Analysis:
By applications, signage and advertising dominate the large format printer industry due to their extensive use in creating visually appealing marketing materials.
By Print Width, the 24”-36” print width segment holds a larger market share owing to its versatility and ability to cater to a wide range of printing needs.
Large Format Printer Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY INK TYPE
• Solvent
• Aqueous
• UV cured
• Dye Sublimation
• Latex
BY OFFERING
• Printers
• After-sales Services
• RIP Software
BY TECHNOLOGY
• Ink-based Technology
• Toner-based Technology
By Application
• Décor
• Apparel and Textile
• Signage and Advertising
• CAD and Technical Printing
BY PRINT WIDTH
• 17”-24”
• 24”-36”
• 36”-44”
• 44”-60”
• 60”-72”
• 72” and above
Impact of Economic Downturn:
The economic downturn has impacted the large format printer market by causing fluctuations in demand and supply chains. However, the market has shown resilience through technological innovations and adaptation to changing consumer preferences.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict:
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to supply chain disruptions, affecting the availability of raw materials and components for large format printers. This has prompted manufacturers to explore alternative sourcing strategies to mitigate the impact.
Key Regional Developments:
North America: Dominated the market in 2022 due to advanced technology adoption, presence of key players, supportive regulatory framework, growing demand from industries like advertising and packaging, and increasing investments in printing infrastructure.
Asia Pacific: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, rising disposable incomes, expanding e-commerce sector, growing adoption of digital printing technologies, and government initiatives promoting technological advancements in printing.
Key Takeaways for Large Format Printer Market:
• Technological advancements and customization trends are driving market growth.
• Increasing demand from textiles, e-commerce, and retail sectors is a significant growth driver.
• Regional dynamics play a crucial role in market expansion, with North America leading in revenue share and Asia Pacific showing high growth potential.
Recent Developments:
• May 2023, HP Development Company, L.P. introduced the HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer for versatile printing applications.
• Feb 2023, MIMAKI ENGINEERING C0., LTD. launched the TxF150-75 inkjet printer for DTF print transfer sheets.
• Jan 2023, Canon Inc. unveiled the imagePROGRAF TC-20 for consumer-oriented large-format printing needs.
