Body Armor Plates Market Set to Surpass USD 3.19 Billion by 2030 | Driven by Rising Concerns about Global Security
Body Armor Plates Market to grow due to demand from military, law enforcement & civilian sectors for lightweight, advanced protection against ballistic threats.
Body Armor Plates Market Overview:
— According to SNS Insider Research
The 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) in military, law enforcement, and civilian applications. Body Armor Plates are crucial components of modern body armor systems, providing protection against ballistic threats. The increasing focus on soldier survivability and the growing threats from firearms and explosives are driving the adoption of advanced Body Armor Plates. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create lightweight yet highly effective plates that offer enhanced protection without compromising mobility.
Another key factor driving the Body Armor Plates Market is the rise in terrorist activities and asymmetric warfare. Military and law enforcement agencies around the world are equipping their personnel with advanced body armor to mitigate the risks posed by these threats. Additionally, the growing popularity of recreational shooting and hunting is boosting the demand for Body Armor Plates among civilians. With advancements in materials science and manufacturing technologies, the market is witnessing the development of next-generation Body Armor Plates that offer superior protection and comfort, driving further market growth.
Market Sizing:
This press release showcases the Body Armor Plates Market's dynamic landscape, highlighting key factors, segment analysis, regional dominance, and recent developments that shape its trajectory toward surpassing USD 3.19 billion by 2030.
According to the latest report from SNS Insider, the Body Armor Plates Market, valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a market size of USD 3.19 billion by 2030. The market anticipates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
Body Armor Plates, serving as protective shields, play a crucial role in safeguarding lives by offering an additional layer of protection in defense and security applications. Comprising ceramics and bullet-resistant materials, these plates are utilized in vests to provide enhanced protection against rifle and pistol bullets. The market has witnessed a surge in demand, attributed to the increasing number of territorial disputes globally and a growing need for civilian protection. Citizen Armor, an industry player, offers ballistic plates for civilians, addressing rising concerns related to crimes and home invasions.
Additionally, the rise in global terrorism and asymmetric warfare activities has led to modernization programs by governments, driving the acquisition of advanced protection equipment for armed forces. The need for survivability in hostile environments has created opportunities for industry participants, fostering alliances with military agencies in contractual environments.
Market Analysis
The escalating geopolitical conflicts and the rise in violence and terrorism globally have prompted military and law enforcement agencies to adopt body armor for enhanced personnel safety. Modern-day warfare practices and law enforcement scenarios necessitate investing in personal body armor, offering protection against firearm rounds and other potential threats.
Investments in advanced body armor equipment have surged, driven by governments' efforts to bridge gaps in the existing supply. However, stringent government regulations limit body armor adoption in the civil sector, posing challenges to market growth.
Major Key Players Included are:
• Aegis Engineering Ltd
• Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd
• Hellweg International
• Kejo Limited Company
• Pacific Safety Products
• Point Blank Enterprises, Inc
• Safariland, LLC
• Armored Republic, LLC
• BAE Systems
• Ballistic Body Armour Pty., and other players
Segment Analysis
• The Body Armor Plates Market comprises various segments, with each serving a specific purpose.
• The demand for Body Armor Plates for military and law enforcement applications dominates the market, driven by increased spending on defense and a rise in military personnel globally.
• The civilian segment is also witnessing growth, fueled by rising concerns about personal safety, leading to increased demand for protection shields among civilians.
Sub-Segmentation included are:
By Application
• Defense
• Law Enforcement Protection
• Civilians
• Others
By Material
• Steel
• Aramid
• Composite Ceramic
By Level
• Level IIA
• Level II
• Level IIIA
• Level III
• Level IV
Growth Factors
• The unprecedented rise in global security concerns, including geopolitical conflicts, terrorism, and asymmetric warfare, serves as a primary driver for the growth of the Body Armor Plates Market.
• Military and law enforcement agencies across the world are increasingly adopting advanced protective gear to ensure the safety of their personnel in various operational scenarios.
• The surge in acts of violence, terrorism, and hostile activities on a global scale has necessitated the implementation of effective protective measures.
• Body Armor Plates play a crucial role in mitigating risks and protecting individuals from firearm rounds and other potential threats, further fueling the demand for advanced protective solutions.
Key Regional Development
North America currently holds the highest market shares and is expected to maintain its dominance. The region's growth is attributed to substantial defense sector spending and a large number of military personnel, particularly in the United States. The rising procurement of advanced body armor to enhance soldier security has been a significant driver, with the U.S. being the largest defense spender globally.
Partnerships and contracts, such as Ace Link Armor's collaboration with Glágio do Brasil and Avon Rubber PLC's contract from the United States, highlight the region's commitment to enhancing defense capabilities and increasing military personnel.
Key Takeaways
• The Body Armor Plates Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing global security concerns, territorial disputes, and a growing need for civilian protection.
• Modernization programs by governments worldwide contribute to the adoption of advanced protection equipment for armed forces, fostering alliances with military agencies.
• North America leads the market, fueled by significant defense sector spending, rising procurement of advanced body armor, and partnerships for technological advancements.
Recent Developments
In September 2023: the UK Ministry of Defense awarded BAE Systems plc a USD 48.96 million contract for the production of the Striker II Digital Helmet-Mounted Display.
In April 2023: DuPont unveiled Kevlar EXO aramid fiber, a new version promising lighter, more flexible, and more effective body armor.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Body Armor Plates Market Segmentation, by Application
9. Body Armor Plates Market Segmentation, by Material
10. Body Armor Plates Market Segmentation, by Level
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Conclusion
Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports
