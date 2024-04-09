Hepatitis C Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2024-2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The hepatitis c market reached a value of US$ 18.0 Billion in 2023 and expects to reach US$ 47.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% during 2024-2034.

The hepatitis C market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the hepatitis C market.

Hepatitis C Market Trends:

Hepatitis C is a viral infection caused by the Hepatitis C virus (HCV). It primarily affects the liver and has become a global public health concern, with millions of people affected each year. For instance, 41 states reported 107,300 newly identified chronic hepatitis C cases in 2020, corresponding to 40.7 chronic hepatitis C cases per 100,000 people. Moreover, Hepatitis C-associated deaths during 2020 increased 4% (3.45 deaths per 100,000 people), compared to 2019 (3.33 deaths per 100,000 people). Hepatitis C is transmitted through contaminated blood due to sharing needles or other equipment used for injecting drugs. It can also spread through unsafe medical procedures, transfusions of unscreened blood, or from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth. Some of the most common symptoms of this disease include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, jaundice, and dark urine.

The hepatitis C market is primarily driven by various advancements in medical research and technology which have led to the development of advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options. This includes the introduction of direct-acting antiviral drugs (DAAs) which are molecules that target specific nonstructural proteins of the virus and results in disruption of viral replication and infection. There are four classes of DAAs, including nonstructural proteins 3/4A (NS3/4A) protease inhibitors (PIs), NS5B nucleoside polymerase inhibitors (NPIs), NS5B non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors (NNPIs), and NS5A inhibitors that offers higher cure rates and shorter treatment durations.

Additionally, the increasing awareness and screening initiatives among healthcare professionals and the general population is driving early detection and diagnosis of Hepatitis C cases, thereby propelling the market forward. In addition, the market is driven by the implementation of various government initiatives and efforts undertaken by healthcare organizations, and non-profit organizations to promote hepatitis C screening, diagnosis, and treatment services in low- and middle-income countries. For instance, the Government of United States proposed a 5-year initiative for hepatitis C elimination, highlighting the role of federal support in enabling rapid progress through public health agencies, community health centers, and other health care providers for higher-risk populations. Moreover, the growing focus on preventative measures, such as needle exchange programs and improved blood screening protocols, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, key players are widely collaborating with governments and nonprofit organizations to expand access to Hepatitis C treatment and care which is expected to propel the market growth in coming years.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the hepatitis C market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the hepatitis C market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current hepatitis C marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape of Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the hepatitis C market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players:

Gilead Sciences

Medivir/Janssen R&D Ireland

Roche

